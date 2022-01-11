With the start of the second session of the 55th Legislature yesterday, it’s past time that Senate President Karen Fann follow through on her hints to resign the job and for members to come together and support new leadership.
To say Sen. Fann has been an embarrassment to the Senate and Arizona would be a severe understatement. She has allowed extremists within the ranks to dictate her actions and define her presidency.
That’s not leadership.
The latest example is her response to the point-by-point report presented last week by Maricopa County that eviscerated the Senate audit of the 2020 election. Fann issued a statement Thursday attempting to convolute the findings and implied the county had somehow “joined” the Senate in identifying errors in the ballot outcome.
Hardly.
Cyber Ninjas, who Fann hired despite the firm’s lack of experience in conducting election audits, raised questions about more than 50,000 ballots. Of those, the county identified 37 potential cases of fraud and 50 double-counted ballots. That included 26 potentially-deceased voters, six voters who may have voted twice, five voters who may have voted in more than one county and a temporary poll worker who accidentally counted 50 ballots twice.
Shortly after issuing her delusional statement, Fann acknowledged that she had not bothered to read the 93-page report issued by Maricopa County.
What?
That’s consistent with her fumbling of numerous issues as Senate President. Public records of correspondence she had leading up to her decision to hire Cyber Ninjas showed she was desperate to calm the storm among extreme Republicans who claimed the election outcome was fraudulent. Her email to county officials pleaded with them to “go along” with the Senate’s efforts, even though, she claimed, she had confidence that the election result was accurate.
Her fear of compromising relationships with those same GOP extremists has resulted in her joining their ranks by her actions and lame justifications.
Fann announced in November that she will not seek a fourth term in office, and she has whispered to insiders that she may leave her post as President before the end of the current session.
We hope she follows through.
At this moment, with deep fractures among Republicans and Democrats at the capital, the need for effective leadership is a priority. Fann has lost the confidence of moderates within her own party and is only useful to conservatives as long as she does their bidding.
With the impending enforcement of spending limits on Arizona schools — which requires a two-thirds vote of the Legislature to change — the need for a Senate President who can corral members of her own party and coordinate enough votes from Democrats to pass the needed legislation, is imminent. Without that leadership, schools across the state will be forced to slash $1.2 billion in spending, including staff and academic programs, to comply with the existing limit.
This session also demands swift and effective leadership on other issues vital to Arizona’s future, including water and what to do with a budget surplus that could total as much as $4 billion.
With Sen. Fann as president, it’s unlikely any of these issues will be addressed.