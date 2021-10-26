Even though we agree with a recent ruling by a Maricopa Superior Court Judge, that doesn’t mean we disagree with the actions taken by Gov. Doug Ducey in 2015 to settle a longstanding legal battle between the Legislature and education advocates.
What’s missing from the summary news articles that reported last week’s court ruling is the context of the dispute that led to Proposition 123. Arizona voters narrowly approved the measure in May 2016 and provided Gov. Ducey a solution to a confounding disagreement that had its roots in The Great Recession.
When the economy collapsed in 2009 state government almost went broke. Lawmakers mortgaged state buildings and still faced a deficit estimated at more than $1billion. To keep the government functioning the Legislature agreed to dip into a protected education fund. In 2000, Arizona voters approved collecting a .06-cent sales tax, setting aside the revenue strictly for education.
Faced with bankruptcy, Gov. Jan Brewer and the Legislature agreed to “rob” the education fund and use the money to keep state government functioning. The Arizona School Boards Association and several school districts immediately filed a legal challenge and were successful in obtaining court rulings that confirmed their opinion that the Legislature did not have the authority to take the education money.
Our State Senator, David Gowan, was Speaker of the House at this time in our history.
Despite the court rulings, then-Rep. Gowan and other state lawmakers effectively thumbed their collective noses at the court and questioned how the judicial branch could compel the Legislature to comply with the rulings and repay the education fund.
Gov. Ducey was elected in 2014 and vowed to put an end to the “state-suing-the-state” education lawsuit. He also pledged during his election campaign not to raise taxes.
The two promises appeared to conflict. How could Gov. Ducey pay back the millions owed to the education fund, without collecting some kind of special assessment or tax?
The answer was the state land trust.
This fund was created when Congress granted Arizona statehood and passed the Enabling Act in 1910. The federal government required our state to set aside a portion of the revenue collected from land sales and use that money for education or other specific public priorities.
Ducey proposed increasing the annual allocation of funds received from the state land trust and using the additional money to pay back the education fund.
Voila! By a simple stroke of his pen — and with the approval of a majority of Arizona voters — Gov. Ducey effectively restored the “robbed” education funds and ended the expensive lawsuit between the Legislature and education groups. And he did it without a tax increase, keeping his campaign pledge.
Education advocates reluctantly went along with the settlement, but warned that increasing the annual land trust allocation would have long term consequences. Private attorneys who opposed the Governor’s solution filed suit.
Today, five years after the suit was filed, a Maricopa judge has ruled that Gov. Ducey should have sought the approval of Congress before increasing the annual allocation. The judge also ruled future efforts to tamper with the land trust will require congressional approval.
Thus begins the appeals process. It could be another five years until we get a final decision on whether future governors have this authority.