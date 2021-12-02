An interesting idea with major ramifications is being circulated by Kari Lake, a candidate for Arizona Governor in the 2022 election.
Ms. Lake, who has received Donald Trump’s endorsement, supports the idea of cameras inside school classrooms. Her comments echo a national movement among some conservatives concerned about "critical race theory" embedded in school curriculums and diversity programs. Supporters of cameras in classrooms include Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson and Republican U.S. Rep. Bob Good of Virginia.
Before writing off the idea as just another of the numerous nonsense initiatives being spouted by “over-the-top” conservatives, consider both sides of the concept. Teachers and school officials may initially loathe the thought of having their every movement, every word recorded.
But it can be a two-way street.
Teachers unfairly accused of misdeeds by a student or students would have video evidence of their innocence.
Think of it like bodycams for the police.
Initially, law enforcement groups were suspicious of the idea. Today, bodycams are considered standard issue equipment and officers rely on the video footage to prove their handling of a situation was appropriate.
That could prove to provide the same benefit for teachers. Unruly students or those who act out in class would be accountable for their behavior, with video evidence of their misdeed. Police quickly found out that people stopped for traffic violations, who were aware of the bodycam, acted better than when they were not being recorded.
There are concerns, and these issues may cause complete rejection of the idea.
Protection of student identity is an important consideration in the implementation of this idea. Defining who has access to the video footage, positioning of the classroom camera, and whether teachers have the authority to shutoff, and when they could shutoff the device are all important considerations in developing workable policies for this idea.
Cost is also a major issue. As communities learned when bodycams were issued to local police, it’s not the cost to outfit officers, it’s the cost of storing, record-keeping and maintaining the video footage that raises concerns. Schools are already hard-pressed to find enough funding to pay staff, pay for capital repairs and keep the doors open. Adding the cost of installing cameras and storing the video footage could quite possibly be more than districts can afford.
We get that Ms. Lake is presenting this idea for purely political reasons. She’s campaigning on the issue that has inflamed parents across Arizona and the nation regarding classroom curriculum teacher accountability. Her promotion of the idea aims directly at capturing support from parents in the Scottsdale community who were enraged when they learned that members of the school board were maintaining secret dossiers on outspoken community members. Ms. Lake is also appealing to strong conservatives who fear the relationship teachers develop with students, influencing their opinions on history, civics and how our government and society works.
We are speaking only to the idea itself and considering its value from more than one perspective. Cameras in classrooms could prove to be a great way for teachers to prove to the public that what they do is often unappreciated, and that accusations of mistreatment are unfounded.