One of the “benefits” of being a citizen, not an elected state official, is entrusting the job of legislating to those who are charged with representing our interests.
A small portion of our tax dollars paid to the state provide the meager salaries and stipends of our legislative representatives. For that compensation, we expect our elected officials to draft the laws and regulations that assure fairness, encourage prosperity and guide our government to serve for the betterment of all.
Citizen initiatives, a procedure protected by Arizona’s Constitution and instituted by the “founders” of our state in 1912, empowers citizens to petition for a referendum to overturn the actions of the Legislature or install laws not addressed by state government.
Decriminalizing recreational marijuana, raising the minimum wage and levying a surcharge on high-income earners are recent examples of successful citizen initiatives. In all three cases, organizers secured a sufficient number of valid signatures from registered voters in the state — more than 237,000 are required — and a majority of Arizona voters cast ballots in favor of these propositions.
Brace yourself for what’s coming.
Not less than six, and quite possibly more, citizen initiatives are expected on the November, 2022 ballot. Together with elections for Governor, Secretary of State and other state offices, all 90 of the seats in the Legislature, a U.S. Senate election and local contests, voters can expect they will be spending a lengthy time completing their ballot.
Lawmakers are responsible for three of the ballot questions. Voters will be asked if “dreamers,” who are undocumented students who graduate from Arizona high schools, should be eligible for in-state tuition at state colleges. Current law requires these students to pay out-of-state tuition, which is significantly higher. Other referendums added to the ballot by lawmakers ask whether the Legislature should be empowered to change voter-approved initiatives and whether initiatives can address multiple questions, instead of just one question for each initiative.
Three other propositions could come to the ballot from the organizers of the “Invest in Ed” initiative, which earned success in 2020. This group has plans to delay Gov. Ducey’s tax cuts and ultimately overturn three bills signed into law earlier this month.
There is plenty of editorial fodder for the future, if all three of these initiatives gather a sufficient number of signatures to force a referendum. We won’t waste our readers’ time with unnecessary opinions before any of these initiatives have been validated for next year’s ballot.
What we will question is whether this organization has become so large and influential that the actions of the Legislature are ineffective.
The clear mission of “Invest in Ed” is to force state government to dramatically increase spending for teacher salaries, the number of teachers, the number of paraprofessionals, teacher training, and the development of more teachers.
Somewhere in there, education in Arizona is expected to improve.
To accomplish that mission, rather than convince voters to support legislators who endorse their platform, Invest in Ed has decided it’s easier to utilize the citizen initiative process.
The 2022 election will provide a clear indication of whether voters in this state believe that Invest In Ed, not the Legislature, offers the best future for education in Arizona.