“Absolute power corrupts absolutely”
— Lord Action, British historian of the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries.
Unlike local government, the smallest of which is nonpartisan, state government and specifically the Legislature is dominated by party politics. Of the numerous examples of this fact is the budget, which is developed entirely by the majority party, without input from the minority party.
Another example is Sen. Paul Boyer, who announced last month he would not be seeking reelection when his term concludes at the end of the upcoming session. Sen. Boyer was branded a “Republican in Name Only (RINO),” for his frequent penchant to stop GOP legislation by voting with the minority Democrats during the past two sessions. The consolidated block of Republicans were unable to move several initiatives when Sen. Boyer wanted action on other legislation or simply disagreed with what was being proposed.
Knowing that state government is dominated by party politics, a bill proposed by Phoenix GOP Rep. Steve Kaiser would add school districts to the list of local entities subject to the political whims of the Legislature.
Rep.Kaiser’s HB2009 would extend the authority of lawmakers to direct the Attorney General to investigate whether a local school district is in violation of state law. Currently, municipalities can have their state shared revenues reallocated to other cities or counties if a legislator files a complaint, prompting the AG to investigate. The investigation can result in a decision that a local regulation is in violation of what the Legislature decrees and the Governor signs.
A few years ago Bisbee decided to enact a local ordinance prohibiting single-use plastic bags. Officials wanted to do something to reduce roadside littering and embraced the benefit of eradicating these “throw-away” plastic containers. Pretty soon other Arizona communities thought Bisbee’s ban was a good idea. Flagstaff looked at implementing a similar ordinance, as did Tucson.
State legislators listened to the lobbyists representing grocers and the restaurant industry, eventually enacting four laws over two sessions that specifically prohibited local governments from implementing plastic bag bans.
Worse, the laws put in place a system that empowers what Rep. Kaiser is now extending to school districts.
Do what the state says, or lose your shared revenue.
Rep. Kaiser says he was inspired to propose the bill after numerous school districts ignored a “law” to prohibit mask mandates During the law session legislators rolled the restriction into the state budget, which the Arizona Supreme Court eventually overturned and nullified the initiative.
Mask mandates are an extremely political issue. The Republican Party opposes and the Democratic Party supports.
This editorial isn’t about the “right or wrong” of mask mandates.
It is instead focused on the growing authoritarian mindset of the elected officials at the state capital.
We hope for the worst for Rep. Kaiser’s bill, but if it does clear the Legislature and land on the Governor’s desk, we’re hoping for a court challenge.
At some point, a local governing body must challenge the state law that robs shared revenue from local governments.
Until that happens, we are all subject to whatever political party decides for every local issue.