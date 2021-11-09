Don’t let the state politicians tell you how productive they were during the first session of the 55th Legislature.
An Arizona Supreme Court ruling last week erased many of the initiatives lawmakers packed into the budget, determining that the Legislature violated the state Constitution when it prohibited mask mandates, changed election laws and approved numerous other acts as part of the budget bill.
Now, legislators need to go back to the drawing board and re-introduce these bills separately, requiring each to clear the legislative process before being sent to Gov. Ducey for his signature.
Ultimately, that’s a good thing for citizens. In fact, we wish the same sensible lesson imposed by the state’s highest court also applied to Congress, to get it out of the habit of putting completely unrelated initiatives into debt ceiling measures or other necessary initiatives.
The idea of including all sorts of unrelated bills into the state’s overall budget bill was almost entirely political. Republicans hold a narrow majority in both chambers of the Legislature and the controversies surrounding mask mandates, election laws, and other issues practically guaranteed that some of the proposals would fail to carry that GOP edge.
The budget itself called for a significant tax cut as part of the $12.8 billion spending plan.
While some Republicans may have objected to some of the bills included in the Budget Reconciliation Bills, no smart politician entering an election year (2022) was going to vote against tax cuts.
So, with Gov. Ducey standing in support, GOP lawmakers decided they could accomplish most of their controversial measures simply by including them as part of the overall budget bill.
The justices, without comment, upheld a lower court ruling that four separate reconciliation bills violated constitutional requirements which require bills to have a title that adequately informs lawmakers and the public of exactly what changes in statute are being proposed. That resulted in a dozen or so challenged provisions being voided.
It was also a matter of convenience for legislators. Republicans in the Senate tied themselves in knots after the 2020 election and didn’t agree to conduct a forensic audit of Maricopa County’s 2.1 million ballots until the end of April. That left less than one month until the 120-day mark in the session, which is the constitutionally-mandated end of proceedings. If they Legislature continues beyond that time limit, which they did, lawmakers lose a portion of their per diem pay. In the end, the session didn’t end until June.
Packing the budget with non-related bills was a quick way to get legislation approved, without the need for the usual debate and votes that draw out the time period for an initiative to be approved.
Though convenient, it is not good government.
Citizens deserve an opportunity to be heard on legislation and lawmakers who may not approve of a measure should not be put in a position of supporting something they don’t want, to achieve something else that has more popular appeal.
The Supreme Court ruling has created a mess for the Legislature, but it has also established a very clear line that probably won’t be crossed again anytime soon.
We’re confident lawmakers won’t be packing the budget in future sessions.