For the last decade, Cochise County voters had it pretty easy when it came to our legislative and congressional districts. The entirety of the county was encompassed by Legislative District 14 for the state House and Senate, and Congressional District 2 for the federal body.
That simplicity was thrown out the window earlier this year thanks to the Independent Redistricting Commission, which was tasked with drawing up new boundaries following the decennial count of the U.S. Census.
The commission is tasked with creating districts that are nearly equal to each other in population, while also working to make sure at least some of the districts are competitive. With two members from each major political party plus an independent, the group has to find at least some common ground in order to approve the final maps.
That jockeying for political power has resulted in the splitting of Cochise County into two districts for both the congressional and legislative boundaries. That means the Legislature will have six members representing our corner of Arizona (two state senators and four representatives), along with two U.S. House members.
Congressional Districts 6 and 7 will now split the county (see maps), with CD 6 composed of most of Cochise County, along with all of Graham and Greenlee counties and portions of Pima and Pinal counties as well.
CD7, meanwhile, will carve out Bisbee and Douglas and lump those areas in with Santa Cruz and Yuma counties, as well as portions of Maricopa, Pima and Pinal counties.
The result is similar with our new legislative districts, with most of Cochise County falling into LD19, while Bisbee is included in LD21. The main difference between the two maps is Douglas, which is part of LD19 along with the majority of the county.
How this will all impact future elections and legislative action is anyone’s guess, but the experts over at fivethirtyeight.com actually see it as a win for the Democratic Party, even though current analysis of voter trends in the new districts seems to favor Republicans.
“Overall, though, this map actually has a slight bias toward Democrats per our fairness metrics, so it’s one of the better versions of this map Democrats could have hoped for as neither party’s dominance is guaranteed in elections to come,” says the website in its breakdown of the new boundaries.
On the surface level, it would appear the new maps are a win for the majority of voters in Cochise County. With double the number of state legislators who will have to focus on constituents’ concerns from our area, we should see an increase in the amount of attention and funding the region receives.
The same can be said at the federal level, as two House of Representative members will have voters from the county calling and emailing them with their questions, comments and concerns.
And that is where we come in. Because with lawmakers now having to focus on multiple areas with varying concerns, it’s up to voters to pay attention and hold their feet to the fire to ensure officials keep those who elected them in mind.
With some of our lawmakers now also representing areas like Pima and Maricopa counties, it will be of paramount importance for Cochise County voters to stay updated and engaged on the issues that matter to us.
While the added representation for our area could be a boost, rural voters can also very easily be left behind or drowned out by voices from more urban areas. We must not let that happen if we wish to continue having true representation and not just lip service.