We always marvel at the ability of astute politicians who grab headlines by proposing legislation involving what we consider the issue of the day. It must be written in a handbook somewhere that guides those in elected office in their never-ending quest to capture public attention and remain relevant.
Heading into the second session of the 55th Legislature, which begins Monday, several state lawmakers are clamoring about their intention to present bills limiting the governor’s authority during a state of emergency. Two are candidates for the Republican nomination for Secretary of State, and two others are fellow conservatives.
All four headline grabbers are aiming their bills at executive orders issued by Gov. Ducey when the pandemic started in February, 2020, or the actions of city and county governments to impose mandates related to COVID-19.
All four proposals would further extend the authority of the Legislature.
It’s important to put these proposals in perspective. Legislators are allowed to introduce bills before a session begins and the cutoff for new bills is in February. Especially during the holidays, when political reporters are scrounging for tidbits of news while most government operations are shutdown, proposed legislation can appear newsworthy. For a bill to become a law — and more than just an idea spouted by a politician — it still has to clear an exhaustive legislative process.
Political pundits don’t give much credence to proposals. Gov. Ducey has made it a policy not to comment on bills that have not cleared the Legislature’s committee process.
Nevertheless, a quick examination of the headlines in Arizona last week outlined proposals from four politicians aimed at eroding the authority of the governor and local governments to impose executive orders during a state of emergency.
While we agree with the idea of a periodic review by the Legislature for state issues, we strongly disagree with taking away the authority of the governor or local government leaders to impose restrictions during a crisis.
This goes beyond the pandemic and the orders issued by Gov. Ducey last year that limited gatherings, and closed bars, restaurants, theaters and gyms. It’s important to remember that this legislative action, if enacted, would put the Legislature in control of what our executive branch could and could not mandate, regardless of the emergency.
That’s a bad idea.
During times of crisis, centralized leadership can prove essential. Quick response, clear direction and organized messaging are vital components to assure the best outcome for the most people. The Legislature is none of that, providing a chamber for politicians to compromise, incite emotional arguments and propose multiple solutions, and often, accomplish nothing.
These bills offer an ointment for those who felt the governor’s executive orders violated their personal liberties. They are being presented by politicians who have a record of boisterously expressing populist arguments, not sensible solutions.
The last thing we need when the next crisis occurs is a room full of career-minded politicians clamoring about their ideas to solve the situation.
That’s not leadership, it’s chaos.