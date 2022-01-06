Despite our opposition to a referendum that seeks to overturn a $1.9 billion tax cut, we can’t endorse what Republican legislators are considering to kill the statewide vote.
Last week, GOP lawmakers huddled on available options to stop a citizen's initiative that successfully petitioned to delay the tax cut package until Arizona voters decide whether it should be allowed.
The Republican majority in the Legislature rammed the tax cut through as part of the state budget last June. Not a single Democrat voted for the measure, and several GOP lawmakers needed addendums to the budget bill before they would vote for it, even with the sizable tax cut.
A provision in the Arizona Constitution allows a citizens initiative — if enough signatures are gathered from registered voters — to delay enactment of any newly approved law until the next general election.
A political action group, Invest in Arizona, took on the challenge of circulating petitions and successfully exceeded the 118,823 required signatures needed to put a referendum on the Nov. 2 ballot. As it stands, voters will decide whether to give a “thumbs up” or “thumbs down” to the budget and the tax cut.
Unless lawmakers decide to repeal the budget.
When the Legislature convenes for its second session on Monday, GOP lawmakers may propose repealing what they approved at the end of the first session, then adopt another version of the budget — with the tax cut included — to effectively kill the citizens initiative. Voters would not have the opportunity to decide on the budget, because that bill would no longer exist.
It may be a clever political move, but it kicks the intent of a citizens initiative squarely in the teeth. Lawmakers need to be accountable to the constituents they represent and when a sizable number of registered voters sign a petition challenging a legislative action, then that effort should be respected.
Political maneuvering to sidestep the referendum is a slap in the face to all Arizona voters, not just those who signed on to stop the budget measure. It reeks of the same autocratic actions we would expect in counties that do not embrace democracy and force citizens to abide by the governance of a dictator or a ruling party.
GOP lawmakers should instead sell the merits of the spending plan they adopted last session. Educate citizens and voters on the advantages of the $1.9 billion tax cut and remind them that even with this reduction in revenue, Arizona’s “new” sources of tax monies still leaves the state with another $2 billion in surplus. Without the tax cut, we turn the responsibility of spending as much as $4 billion to our politicians, instead of returning some of that money to taxpayers.
Entering the second session, legislators have a full slate of initiatives to consider. Election reform, spending the surplus, water issues and other pressing matters face a Legislature that has 13 first-time lawmakers after an unusual number of resignations and other departures.
Instead of insulting the will of citizens challenging the tax cut and ignoring the intent of the Arizona Constitution, lawmakers should work to convince voters why their plan is a good idea.