It’s not a secret that this newspaper has been cool to U.S. Sen. Kristen Sinema. The first term “senior” senator from Arizona has ignored Cochise County with few, if any, public appearances. She also defeated one of our favorites, Martha McSally, in the 2018 election. McSally, who served as a congressional representative for District 2 before seeking the U.S. Senate seat, was on a first-name basis with many area residents, had a distinguished military record and was intimately familiar with Fort Huachuca and local issues.
In contrast, Sen. Sinema is a Democrat (Cochise County is predominately Republican), she’s urban-focused (she represented the Phoenix area as a congresswoman), and she has little direct experience with the military, ranching or other characteristics that define our southeast corner of Arizona. In 2018, Cochise County voters handed McSally 59 percent of the more than 46,000 votes cast in the election.
Today, let’s let bygones be bygones.
Last week the Senate passed a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package co-negotiated by Sen. Sinema. The bill is now before the House without a definite date for action, but its passage is almost assured considering the Democratic majority in the chamber.
Approval of the infrastructure package is significant for two reasons. First, the infusion of federal money will accomplish vital improvements to roads, bridges, water systems, transmission grids, broadband and other infrastructure across the country.
Secondly, Sen. Sinema’s central role in convincing the Republican-majority in the Senate to support the bill offers an irreputable example that bipartisanship is not dead.
Sen. Sinema has been chastised by liberals in her own party for her position on filibusters. Senate rules permit a senator or senators to speak for as long as they wish on any topic, unless 60 Senators bring debate to a close by invoking “cloture” under Senate Rule XXII. Even if a filibuster attempt is unsuccessful, the process takes floor time. Minority party Senators — currently Republicans —use the filibuster to kill legislation they oppose. Liberals argue that many of the initiatives they support will fail in the Senate because of the filibuster rule. They favor eliminating the rule so that a simple majority can pass the legislation they support.
Sen. Sinema supports the filibuster and has refused to go along with others in her party who want to kill it. She endured name-calling, protests outside her offices in Phoenix and Washington, D.C. and ridicule from fellow Democrats. Earlier this month, the Rev. Jesse Jackson joined a protest in Phoenix and was one of several prominent personalities — another being a state senator — who gained notoriety when they were arrested while protesting Sen. Sinema’s position.
We support Sen. Sinema’s support of the filibuster. Not only did she prove bipartisanship still works with passage of the infrastructure bill, but her statement on the filibuster rule should absolutely silence all those who believe otherwise.
“When you have a place that’s broken and not working, and many would say that’s the Senate today, I don’t think the solution is to erode the rules,” Sinema told The Wall Street Journal. “I think the solution is for senators to change their behavior and begin to work together, which is what the country wants us to do.”
Well stated, Senator.