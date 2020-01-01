Instead of looking back at the news in 2019, we’re looking forward at the news to come in 2020. Already, just two days into a new decade, we can predict what the biggest news story may be.
The new year features as many as five elections, and every one of them will be newsworthy.
Local voters will be called upon to decide who will represent them at all levels of government. Ballots will be counted March 10 and possibly May 19 for “consolidated” elections that will involve local jurisdictions, followed on St. Patrick’s Day with the Presidential Preference Election (PPE) in Arizona.
The PPE this year in Arizona will be limited to registered Democrats. State Republicans decided months ago that a preference primary would not be needed, and incumbent Donald Trump will be the Arizona party’s choice for the GOP nomination for president. If you still want to participate in the selection of which Democrat gets the nod for the nomination, you must register with that party not later than Feb. 18.
Then the real fun begins.
Arizona will elect every seat in its State Legislature and Cochise County voters will decide all six elected officers and all three Supervisors. Local elections will decide who represents citizens on councils, school boards and a variety of special districts for fire protection and other services.
At the federal level, in addition to deciding who will be President of the United States, Arizona voters will pick their members of Congress, including one Senator and nine members of the House of Representatives.
The way you cast your ballot is also significant. Director Marra reports that about 70 percent of the county’s registered voters are on the Permanent Early Voting List (PEVL), which makes the election process more convenient and more secure. If you’re not already on the early voting list, contact the county’s voter registration numbers at (520) 432-8354 or (520) 432-8358. Early voting starts when the ballots are mailed out, 29 days before an election.
This year has the potential to generate significant changes in the policies and roles of government – at all levels. Voters can literally alter the directions of the nation, the state and their community by participating in 2020 elections.
That’s a lot of power and it starts with citizens preparing to participate in our election process.
Your vote will make a difference this year.