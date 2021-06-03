The Arizona Wildcats host the Tucson NCAA Regional at Hi Corbett Field this weekend, welcoming Oklahoma State, UC Santa Barbara, and Grand Canyon to Tucson for the first round of the 2021 NCAA Baseball Championships. The Tucson Regional marks the 40th NCAA Tournament appearance for the Wildcats, which is tied for sixth most among all Division I programs (also: Cal State Fullerton, Arizona State).
Arizona finished the regular season with an overall record of 40-15 and a Pac-12 mark of 21-9. The Wildcats compiled 40 regular season wins for the 13th time in program history, while their 21 Pac-12 victories were the second-most conference wins in program history.
Since the final stretch of the 2019 season, which ended on a 10-game win streak, Arizona has rolled to the tune of an impressive 60-20 (.750) record with 18 series victories. The Wildcats enter postseason play ranked in all five major national polls as a unanimous Top 10 program.
Arizona is currently ranked No. 5 by D1Baseball, the NCBWA, and the USA Today Coaches Poll and No. 6 by Baseball America and Collegiate Baseball. The Wildcats are also currently No. 9 in the RPI against the 21st-toughest schedule in the country.
Arizona's offense continues it's years-long trend of dominating the Pac-12 — the Wildcats wrapped up the regular season leading the conference in runs, hits, doubles, triples, RBI, walks, batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, total bases, and extra-base hits while placing tied for third on the circuit in home runs.
Their dominance extends beyond the Pac-12; Arizona is currently fourth in the nation in scoring with an average of 8.7 runs per game while their 477 runs rank second in Division I and lead all Power 5 programs.
Sophomore infielder Tony Bullard was named Pac-12 Player of the Week on Tuesday after hitting .500 with two doubles, two home runs, and six RBI over the final weekend of the regular season.
Arizona players have earned five Pac-12 weekly awards this season, the most since the 2012 squad picked up seven.
POSTSEASON POINTS:
• Arizona is participating in their 40th NCAA Tournament in 2021, tied for the sixth most in Division I history with Cal State Fullerton and Arizona State.
• The Wildcats sport an all-time winning record of 70-46 (.603) in the Regional/ District round of the NCAA Baseball Championship, with 19 Regional/District championships (last: 2016).
• Since the NCAA Baseball Championship format change in 1999, Arizona has advanced to four Super Regional competitions, including one hosted at Hi Corbett Field in Tucson in 2012.
• Under head coach Jay Johnson, the Wildcats have made the NCAA Tournament in 3-of-5 full seasons (not including COVID-shortened 2020 campaign).
• Arizona's postseason record under coach Johnson is 12-6. The Cats have gone 5-3 in NCAA Regionals, 2-0 in NCAA Super Regionals, and 5-3 at the College World Series under coach Johnson's direction.
• Outfielder Tanner O'Tremba is the only current Wildcat with NCAA Tournament experience. The sophomore made five postseason appearances with Texas Tech in 2019, including a start against Michigan in the College World Series.
PAC-12 CHAMPIONS
Last weekend, by way of an Oregon loss to California in the second game of their final series, the Arizona Wildcats secured the 2021 Pac-12 Championship outright. Arizona finished the conference slate with a record of 21-9 and a win percentage of .700 to earn their first outright Pac-10/12 Championship since 1992.
The outright championship for Arizona was the program's first since division play ended in 1999. With the outright conference title in hand, the Wildcats have now won 10 league titles in program history, five of which have been Pac-10/12 Championships.
Arizona's 21 conference wins this season are the second-most in program history, behind only the 1989 squad's 23 Pac-10 victories.