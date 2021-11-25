PALOMINAS — The Palominas Christmas Parade, complete with its quirky, rural charm, will be rolling down Palominas Road at 10 a.m. on Dec. 4.{/span}
Also known as the Unorganized Parade, this marks the event’s 38th year.
While the parade starts at 10 a.m., participants are asked to line up by 9:30 at the fire station located at 9903 S. Palominas Road in Hereford. From there, the parade heads south for about a half mile, ending at State Route 92.
“The best viewing is in the area of Palominas Road and 92,” said Susan Ostrander, who is a member of Friends of the Palominas Parade. “The Fire Department will be providing hot chocolate and cookies for everyone at the Church of Palominas, located at 10466 E. SR 92. The church plans to hold a free carnival with lots of activities for kids.”
The parade typically draws between 40 and 50 entries. There is no registration, no entry fee or list of participants, noted Ostrander.
“It’s intended as a fun event for families,” she added. “Whoever shows up for the parade is welcome. We have everything from goats and dogs, horses and floats. The Palominas School marching band is typically there, Tombstone High School JROTC mounted unit, we see classic cars and everything in between.”
In past years, the Palominas Fire Department led the parade, followed by the rest of the entries.
“This parade is always a lot of fun,” Ostrander said. “Families line the road with lawn chairs, or sit in the back of pick up trucks and cheer as the parade goes by. It’s a fun way to kick-off the holiday season.”
