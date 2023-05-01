Those interested in immersing themselves in the paranormal and supernatural will want to be in Tombstone this weekend for the town’s first-ever Wild West Paracon.
The paranormal convention, which runs Friday through Sunday, features a lineup of famous paranormal investigators who will be speaking at Schieffelin Hall on Saturday. Opportunities to experience haunts throughout “the town too tough to die” will also be available for those who purchase ticket packages that are available online. Onsite tickets are also available at locations throughout town.
Presenters include paranormal detective Greg Lawson and The Atlantic Paranormal Society (TAPS) West Coast’s guest investigator Bridget Marquardt. Other TAPS speakers feature Christopher Turner, Jennifer Storey, Lauren Parker and Jerry Buteyn.
Jason Graham of Global Ghost Hunt will be live-streaming all of the speakers at Schieffelin Hall on Saturday, said Bruce Burnett, a marketing manager for the city of Tombstone. “This is an international live-stream. Jason will also be doing a special live-streaming of a ghost investigation at Schieffelin Hall.”
Phoenix resident, UFO researcher and author of “Petroglyphs in the Sky” Jeff Woolwine, is a leading UFOlogist who will be sharing sighting experiences.
“Jeff will be Saturday’s kickoff presenter,” Burnett said. “He’s been involved with numerous MUFON (Mutual UFO Network) events in the past, and we’re thrilled to have him at our first paracon.”
As a special event, Native American paranormal investigators “Unearthing The Spiritual” will create a protection spell over the city of Tombstone. The paranormal team has been featured on Ghost Adventures and Unidentified with Demi Lovato.
“Tombstone has long been known as one of America's most active supernatural locations, and with this paracon, we are making a place as one of America’s premiere ghost towns,” said Jonathon Dohnhue, one of the event organizers. “This paracon is drawing ghost investigators and paranormal enthusiasts from all around the country. Our VIP packages have sold out, and our presale ghost tour packages are selling fast.”
Visiting paranormal investigators will have access to famous Tombstone haunts including historic old Boothill Graveyard and the city Cemetery. Investigations will be happening at the Crystal Palace, Oriental Saloon and Big Nose Kate's, with its swampers cave. Undertaker’s Coffee and Espresso Bar is another haunting visitors will want to investigate.
“By special arrangement, the world-famous O.K. Corral will be open in the evening for special night tours with investigators and there will be gunfight reenactments,” Burnet said.
Visitors are invited to attend a ghost stories activity in Toughnut Mine at 501 E. Toughnut St.
Be sure to check out the Bird Cage Theatre’s nightly ghost tours while in town. Old Tombstone Trolley will be running special ghost and murder tours, while Friendly Flowers will be offering a Pete Spence House ghost tour.
“While most paranormal activities are for adults, we’re also offering Ghost Hunt 101 for families with children,” Burnett said. “This will be at the Tombstone City Cemetery in the late afternoon or early evening before it’s dark. It’s free of charge, donations are being accepted which will be used for renovations to the cemetery. Proceeds collected through vendor booths will be used for the same project.”
Burnett noted that most paracons have one or two paranormal places to investigate, but in Tombstone there are 14 locations for investigators.
For a full event schedule and investigator pricing, go to tombstoneparacon.com. Tickets can be purchased online, or at the main Paracon tent in the city park at Third and Allen streets. For information, go to info@tombstoneparacon.com.
