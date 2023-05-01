Investigating Tombstone's paranormal

Tombstone's historic Boothill Graveyard will be one of 14 sites that paranormal investigators will be visiting this weekend during the town's first-ever Wild West Paracon. 

 SUBMITTED

Those interested in immersing themselves in the paranormal and supernatural will want to be in Tombstone this weekend for the town’s first-ever Wild West Paracon.

The paranormal convention, which runs Friday through Sunday, features a lineup of famous paranormal investigators who will be speaking at Schieffelin Hall on Saturday. Opportunities to experience haunts throughout “the town too tough to die” will also be available for those who purchase ticket packages that are available online. Onsite tickets are also available at locations throughout town.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?