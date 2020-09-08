Around 15 Benosn Unified School District parents, along with a handful of students, staged a protest against wearing face-masks in school last Wednesday.
“This was a very small group of parents who were exercising their right to protest Governor Ducey’s face mask mandate on school campuses,” Benson School District Superintendent Micah Mortensen said. “The protest was very peaceful, was held after school and lasted about 20 minutes. There were no disruptions to classes.”
While Mortensen emphasized that the school district respects the rights of parents to express their opinions, it’s the district’s position to follow the governor’s order regarding wearing face masks in school.
“We have to comply with the state’s policies on this issue,” he said.
On a related note, Mortensen also reported that Benson Unified School District has had a smooth start to the school year, with students complying with the changes that are in place because of COVID.
“I really believe COVID is going to be around for a while,” the superintendent said. “We’re super impressed with our kids. We certainly recognize that no one wants to wear masks, but I’m amazed by how well our students are cooperating with the different mandates that COVID has brought.”
BUSD started school with distance learning on July 23, and on Aug. 24, opened the campus to in-class learning for students who preferred to be in school.
Students who do not want to return to in-person learning are free to continue studying remotely, or they can opt for the hybrid model, Mortensen said.
“We’re offering these three options to families for the entire 2020-2021 school year,” he added.
“Because of COVID’s ever-changing nature, our goal is to stay as flexible as possible and provide options for the district’s families,” said Mortensen. “We want to allow them to choose the options that work best for them.”