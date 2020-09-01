POMERENE — Students of Pomerene Elementary School are enjoying major upgrades to their gymnasium thanks to $500,000 in School Facilities Board (SFB) funding.
The gym received a foam roof, new ductwork and a HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) system, with the project completed Friday by Desert Springs Construction out of Sierra Vista.
“From start to finish, this project took us about a year to complete, which is longer than we were expecting, but we had a number of issues along the way,” said contractor Joe Eveningred, owner of Desert Springs. “We put on a new foam roof and that process involved several steps that slowed things down a bit. We also had a few delays because of weather conditions. Now that everything is done, the end result turned out well.”
The project’s final inspection was Friday and, aside from a couple of “tweaks,” it’s considered completed, said Eveningred, who added that Pomerene Elementary School was great to work with.
“We’ve done projects with a few other outlying schools in our county and have established great working relationships with all the schools we work with,” he added.
During a brief walk through the campus on Pomerene’s first day of in-class learning on Aug.24, Superintendent Mike Sherman said the entire school “is very excited” that the project near completion.
“Our gym has been in operation without air conditioning since the 1940s,” he said. “Activities inside the gym, especially this time of year, have always been a bit miserable because of the temperature. So, being able to punch a few buttons to achieve 72 degrees is huge for all of us.”
Sherman also thanked all the different players that made the project a reality.
“We are thankful for our School Facilities Board team liaison Carlos Monreal, our architect Bob Polcar and our general contractor Joe Eveningred of Desert Springs Construction,” he said.
“They have been great to work with and have done a fantastic job,” said Sherman, who added that the St. David community will benefit greatly from the project for years to come.