BISBEE — Premier Alliances, Inc. is pleased to announce that it has received a $10,000 Discretionary Grant from the Legacy Foundation of Southeast Arizona to support the construction of an accessible exercise loop.

The funding will supplement costs associated with the purchase and installation of accessible exercise equipment, the creation of new pathways, and other aspects of the planned exercise loop on the Premier Alliances Campus.

