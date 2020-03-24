Herald/Review Media is adjusting the content in our print publications during this challenging time in the world, our country, our state and our county. As many of your are aware, a significant number of industries have been impacted by the important decisions being made to keep our community members safe. Our industry is no different. We are committed to serving our readers in print and online with fair and accurate reporting as always, but the crucial information on how Covid-19 is impacting you and your neighbors is our top priority. Thank you for your continued support of community journalism and Herald/Review Media. We are in this together.
Jennifer Sorenson
Publisher, Herald/Review Media