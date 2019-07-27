BISBEE — “They ask me about the candidates and who they should vote for. They even ask me who I voted for.”
Cochise County Elections director Lisa Marra smiled as she recounted conversations she and her staff received in past elections. “They say they don’t read the newspaper, or watch TV or have access to social media, so they don’t know anything about the candidates. I just tell people to call the candidates.”
Elections in the county have gone smoothly since Marra became the director. “That’s just luck and us following state statutes. Anything can go wrong in an election.”
She started with the county in 2012 after leaving her position as a grant writer with the City of Bisbee. Her first county position was as a grants administrator where she worked on time–consuming federal grants. Then she was tasked as a grants director to help other county departments. Next, she filled the communications and community relations manager role, overseeing legislative affairs, public relations for all appointed offices, tourism, economic development and serving as an adviser to all county departments for grant writing and management of federal funds.
“I’m fortunate that I’ve had a lot of varied life experiences in my career that has enabled me to use skills in different functions for the county, she said. “I’m grateful to the county managers I’ve worked with and the Board of Supervisors for allowing me to use my skills to work with them to improve various county services for residents.”
Now, as the elections director, she oversees elections for the county and state and provides election services for municipalities and special districts.
“I’m very proud of the teamwork that happens all the time and how hard they have worked to continue to gain voter confidence and trust each election cycle,” Marra said. I have a dedicated staff. We may be small, there’s just three of us, but we’re committed to the voters.”
Just recently, she was elected president by the members of the Elected Officials Association (EOA) which provides a platform to discuss operations, ways to serve the public better and testify during the passage of laws pertaining to the duties of election officials and changes to election law.
As president, she will be making trips to Phoenix to head the meetings, appoint committee members, set agendas and provide commentary on state and federal legislative matters in concert with the Arizona Association of Counties. Even though making time for the position may be hard, she felt the need to accept the nomination in order to help the five new elections directors in the state.
Cochise County had some problems in years past, but Marra has done everything possible to earn the public’s trust as she oversees the election process.
Herald/Review: What drew you to elections?
Lisa Marra: I have always been involved with and fascinated in policy and government. I believe that the right to vote is the cornerstone of our Constitution. I love the challenge of critically tight deadlines, working with the public to inform and educate on their voting rights, and ensuring laws are followed. Following a servant leadership model is a core value and I have always been pulled to go where my talents and skills are needed and would do the most good for the most people. When County Administrator Ed Gilligan approached me about the opportunity, I didn’t hesitate.
HR: Did you have to go through any special training?
LM: Yes. There is one Election Official in each county and all most be certified by the Arizona Secretary of State. That is a 40–hour initial class with a two–day recertification course every other year. The initial certification requires a written test with passing score. Although there is only one appointed Election Official, there are others certified that work in other county offices. They, too, are required to be certified as they work with election duties. Offices include Clerk of the Board, County Attorneys, IT, School Superintendent and Recorder. I spend a lot of time reading election case law and current practices around the country because it’s a career that always requires additional learning and knowledge.
HR: What is the most important aspect of your job?
LM: Ensuring that all elections are conducted securely, accurately, fairly, and efficiently for voters. It’s important to get it right the first time. Everyone wants fast results on election night, and that’s critical, but, it’s also necessary to ensure that the person who won, and the person who lost, both know the system works fairly for everyone involved. Every eligible vote must be processed and counted. As I handle every ballot that comes through this department, I know each is processed in accordance with the law.
HR: What is the hardest?
LM: There are many, many laws, rules and procedures that must be followed. It’s not an easy process for us to manage elections because there are so many moving parts. That makes it hard because it’s not easy for voters and candidates to know or understand all the rules and laws. It’s our job to make that process as streamlined and fair for everyone, yet we do not provide legal or campaign advice. It’s also difficult when voters don’t take the opportunity to research the candidates and issues that are on the ballot, so they are prepared to vote. We don’t give advice or support any candidate or issue over another – that’s the voters’ responsibility. We’re going to be doing a lot of messaging to the public as we move into 2020 so they are aware of important deadlines and time frames as well as where to go for accurate information.
HR: What steps has the state and county taken to ensure each vote is counted accurately in 2020?
LM: Our county is in really great shapes thanks to the Board of Supervisors who funded a complete new electronic voting system at the cost of nearly a million dollars in 2015. I have great confidence in this entire system that’s tested for accuracy year around.
Since 2016, there has been a huge mutual effort from the federal government to the state to the counties to work together and share information. We have regular meetings, security briefings and training, and are in constant contact with the Arizona Secretary of State, Homeland Security, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Department of Public Safety and others to ensure the security of elections. Each county is responsible for their election and their equipment. We work closely with our IT department to ensure many different levels of security are in place when it comes to technology.
We have many checks and balances in our system to make sure every ballot and vote is tracked and accounted for. That system includes double locks on doors, two–party authentication electronic computer systems, two people of opposite party in many operations, tracking logs, receipts, security seals and electronic tracking and cameras. We actually perform more testing on all election equipment and systems than is required by law because, again, voting is the cornerstone to our Constitution, and we must get it right for Cochise County voters.
HR: What do you like about life in Cochise County?
LM: There is nothing not to love about living in Cochise County! We have amazing people with enormous sense of family and community, fantastic year around weather and gorgeous outdoor scenery. We spend a lot of time sightseeing, hiking, and rock collecting. We are huge western history fans and enjoy the wineries, restaurants and museums scattered around the southern Arizona.
HR: Tell us a bit about yourself.
LM: As I went to college nearly four decades ago, I have a degree in Business Management which was popular for that generation. Most recently, I received a Certified Public Manager (CPM) degree from Arizona State University.
I was born in Missouri and grew up in Tucson. I went to high school in Wyoming, college in Kansas, and always found myself coming home to Arizona. I lived in Phoenix for over 20 years prior to moving to Cochise County in 2010.
My husband, Tom, and I have three grown children together. They are all in professional careers scattered all over the country. We live on historic ranch property in the Palominas area near the border with two spoiled dogs and the occasional foster horse. I design jewelry and am a self-taught metal smith. I also sew and quilt. My husband’s hobby is lapidary and I am able to use the stones he cuts and polishes in my jewelry. Most weekends find us spending time outdoors barbecuing and enjoying the weather.
I am an active member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and serve as Chairwoman of the American Indian Committee and am a member of P.E.O, a philanthropical educational organization for women.