Back to School Supply Drive-Thru volunteer Carla Brudini gives a bag of supplies, which were donated by local businesses, to a parent Saturday in Sierra Vista. Roughly 550 bags were distributed in about 40 minutes during the no-contact giveaway event. 
Kelsey Laggan hands out school supplies to a drive-through participant in The Mall at Sierra Vista parking lot Saturday. The Back to School Supply Drive-Thru was sponsored by Herald/Review Media, Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative and the Sierra Vista Area Chamber of Commerce.
Donna Brown hands out school supply bags Saturday in the mall parking lot.
Sierra Vista Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Melany Edwards-Barton hands out bags of school supplies during Saturday’s giveaway in Sierra Vista.