BENSON — It’s estimated that 9,000 people visited the American Veterans Traveling Tribute (AVTT) during the four days the commemorative monuments were on display at San Pedro Golf Course in Benson.
Visitors stood in quiet reflection while gazing at the thousands of names etched on panels, representing Americans who lost their lives in conflicts dating back through World Wars I and II, the Korean War, Vietnam, Desert Storm and more, to present. The names serve as solemn reminders of sacrifices made for the freedoms Americans enjoy today.
“My friend and I were just weeks from serving together in Vietnam,” said Marine Corps Veteran and Purple Heart recipient Lupe Velasco, a Flagstaff resident who was in Benson for the tribute on Saturday. “My good friend, Elmer Sangster and I are Marine Corps veterans, purple heart recipients. We are at this tribute today to honor and remember our fallen comrades.”
The names of four of Velasco’s friends appear on the Vietnam Wall, while Sangster lost eight friends in Vietnam.
“So the wall and this tribute hold very special meanings for both of us,” said Velasco, commander and life member of the Dale Crick Purple Heart Chapter in Flagstaff.
Sangster found the tribute “deeply moving” and said he would return in future years if organizers decide to repeat it.
“It’s a very good event,” he said. “You can’t walk away and not be deeply moved by what you see here.”
The American Veterans Traveling Tribute (AVTT) arrived in Benson Wednesday afternoon accompanied by a motorcycle escort of military service organizations. Along with the Vietnam Memorial Wall replica, the tribute included panels of multiple conflicts that date back to World War I through the present. The 212 panels were set up Thursday morning by volunteers and remained on display until 3 p.m. Sunday, marking the conclusion of “A Heroes’ Welcome: The Cost of Freedom” commemoration. The event was organized by Najayyah Many Horses of the Benson Chamber of Commerce with support from the community.
AVTT chose Benson’s commemoration to debut its Afghanistan & Iraq Warrior Tribute, representing the newest addition to the traveling collection.
“We estimated that on Saturday alone, around 6,000 people visited the tribute, and throughout the entire four days, we had an estimated 9,000 people,” Many Horses said. “And we believe that number is a very modest estimation.”
Along with the commemorative panels, Friday afternoon the event featured an hour-long performance by Front Line, a six-piece jazz combo with the 108th Arizona’s Own Army National Guard Band out of Phoenix. The group was followed by country performer Andy Hersey, who praised the tribute and its organizers for the “incredible amount of work that went into the event.” Saturday’s entertainment lineup included an energetic performance by Voices of Service, a quartet of veterans and active duty Army service members. The group appeared on Season 14 of America’s Got Talent where they received standing ovations from all four judges and the audience. Saturday’s entertainment lineup also included a flute performance by Najayyah’s husband, Danny Many Horses as well as music by David Bostrum, the .357 Band and Raleigh Jay.
“We’ve already had a large number of requests to bring the tribute back again next year,” said Najayyah Many Horses, adding, “The event far surpassed our expectations, especially for the first year.”
Many Horses extended a “heartfelt thank you” to all the volunteers that worked so hard to make the event a success.
“We had phenomenal volunteerism from all over Cochise County and I appreciate each and ever one of you,” she said. “I want to send a very special thank you out to Patricia Sepulveda-Myers, my right-hand and dear friend. She was there supporting my every whim and list of bright ideas through the whole process, and was willing to do whatever was needed to make it happen.”
Along with the volunteers, Many Horses thanked event sponsors, with special recognition to Pride Drilling.
“We are so grateful that Pride Drilling stepped up to be our title sponsor,” she said. “They provided the billboard on I-10 that made it possible to reach people we may have never reached, and they believed in our efforts while we were still struggling to get sponsors. For that, we are very grateful.”
Service-organization motorcycle clubs traveled to the event from New Mexico, California and Texas, in addition to groups from Phoenix, Tucson and all parts of Cochise County.
“We had the Patriot Guards of Arizona, Combat Vets Association, Marine Corps Riders, Legion Riders, Eagle Riders and the Buffalo Soldier motorcycle groups,” Danny Many Horses said.
“When you attend something like this, the way people come together to share with each other is very sacred, and the spirituality of it morphs into something very special for everyone,” he added.
The event represented seven months of planning. Initially, set for June, it was pushed back to September because of COVID.
“At first, I was dismayed about the delay, but the extra time allowed it to grow into something much bigger and even more beneficial,” Najayyah Many Horses said. “When we started planning this, the focus was on our Vietnam veterans and the disservice they endured. But by bringing all the tributes here, we were able to honor and recognize all those whose lives have been sacrificed for this country.”