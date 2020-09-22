Registration has begun for the AYSO #1231 Annual Car, Truck, and Tractor Show held on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 during Rex Allen Days. The Car Show will be in Keiller Park and is open to all makes and models of cars, trucks, tractors and bikes. We had 73 entries last year. Let’s get to 100 this year! Masks are optional and we are encouraging people to practice social distancing while enjoying all of the amazing vehicles.
We offer grass parking, good music, local fair, food vendors and lots of fun to be had by all. All proceeds benefit our Willcox AYSO Youth Soccer. Top 20 Overall Trophy’s for Vehicles, Top Tractor Award, Top Bike Award, People’s Choice, Kid’s Choice, Veteran’s Choice, Work in Progress Award, and a 5 foot tall Best in Show along with a few more! $25. Pre-registration is encouraged. Entry forms are available at facebook.com/Cars4Kidsaz, www.rexallendays.org www.cruisinarizona.com/or contact Sherry Lynn at 520-253-0566. Registration opens Saturday morning, Oct. 3 at 8 a.m. and the show is over by 3 p.m. Pre-registration is Appreciated.
High school students can register for $20. We have a trophy for student entries called our “Young Guns Award”, just write the name of your school on your entry form. We also have a trophy for most Club Attendance. So, if you’re a member of an Auto, Mudbog, SandRail or Motorcycle Club show your Club pride and come on down and see us. First 100 entries receive an event t-shirt and shot glass!
Submitted by Sherry Lynn