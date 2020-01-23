SIERRA VISTA — U.S. Representative Raúl M. Grijalva, chairman of the Committee on Natural Resources, sent a stern letter to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for proceeding to build the border wall prior to consultations with the Tohono O’oodum Nation.
Grijalva provided his opinion in a press release and in a Jan. 7 letter to Chad Wolf, acting secretary of DHS, “I strongly urge DHS to conduct meaningful government to government consultation with the Tohono O’oodum Nation about DHS’s planned border wall construction.”
Though the DHS secretary is authorized to waive all legal requirements, like tribal consultation, to build the wall, Grijalva stated, “The broad sweeping authority provisioned to a single member of the executive branch has been debated and even deemed unconstitutional.”
In the past two and a half years, waivers have been used 16 times, an unprecedented rate, he added. Since the law was enacted in 2005, there have been 21 waivers.
“The Trump administration is treating the Tohono O’odham Nation like a speed bump instead of a sovereign nation, just as it does with Native American communities across the country, in order to bulldoze opposition and get what it wants — a wall to create division. Their strategy is to ignore legally mandated tribal consultation and destroy sacred sites if they’re in the way, and that strategy has to be challenged,” Grijalva stated.
“Using the waiver to avoid essential federal government responsibilities to tribes is unnecessary, reckless and counter to the department’s own policy,” he wrote. “Given the irreplaceable resources in the area, and the tribe’s connection to them, meaningful government to government consultation must include construction plans including the precise location and timing of the planned construction.”
Construction of the border wall in Pipe Organ unearthed ancient human remains that would otherwise be protected by the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act, he noted.
“Imagine how we’d react if a hostile government dug up Revolutionary War soldiers’ remains without consequence or stole our groundwater while they thought we weren’t looking,” Grijalva said.
Grijalva questioned the use of groundwater in the building of the border wall which would impact the eco-system of Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument even though U.S. Fish and Wildlife recommended no pumping within 10 miles of the spring.
He noted the impact to wildlife migration of the larger species of “significant cultural importance to the Tohono O’oodum Nation.”
He asked for updates on these issues including DHS’s efforts to consult with the Nation by Jan. 28.