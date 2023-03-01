TEMPE, Greece (AP) — Rescuers searched late into the night Wednesday for survivors amid the mangled, burned-out wrecks of two trains that collided in northern Greece, killing at least 43 people and crumpling carriages into twisted steel knots in the country's deadliest rail crash.

The impact just before midnight Tuesday threw some passengers into ceilings and out the windows.

