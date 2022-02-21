SUNIZONA — “We don’t trust you.”
It was a comment from Vance Williams applauded by others who attended the third public meeting on Feb.19, to discuss the proposed Southeastern Arizona Water District (SEAZWD).
“Where’s the science, man,” he continued. “I don’t think it’s in my best interest. I want people I can trust.”
Williams was referring to the interim, volunteer board members which include Riverview Dairy Board of Directors president Gary Fehr, farmer Fred Zamora, realtor John Hart, off the grid homesteader Courtney Adcock and pepper geneticist Terry Berke. They invited him to join the board.
The interim board was selected from homeowners in the project boundaries who had expressed interest and motivation in seeing a water district succeed, according to SEAZWD.
“It is meant to be a volunteer, business minded group with ample time to devote to this project as they will be the ones applying for government grants, collaborating with federal employees and the engineers, and vetting local vendors to both install and maintain the water district. Once the water district is formed elections will be held to ensure the people within the district have a say in their governance,” states the website.
The current volunteer board will serve for two years, according to Arizona statute. Once the five members are officially elected, they would decide who will serve two years and who will serve four years.
“Every director shall continue to discharge the duties of office until a successor is appointed and qualifies. Thereafter, at each regular election, one director for each expired term shall be elected and shall hold office for a term of four years, and until a successor is elected and qualifies. The dates of elections and of expiration of terms shall be specified in the petition for establishment of the district.”
The board’s sole purpose is to gauge the interest of property owners in the Willcox and Douglas basins in forming a water district to alleviate water concerns as wells go dry. The district would provide a clean, safe, reliable water source for years, so property owners will not have to pay the thousands of dollars it would cost to drill their wells deeper or have to drill a new well.
Over the years, the water table in the Willcox Basin has dropped, old fissures deepened, and new ones crop up, land continues to subside and residential wells dry up.
For years, the residents have dealt with impact on their wells and access to water and blame Riverview Dairy and its grain fields now extending down into the Douglas basin, along with new nut orchards. While there is some recharge from mountain storm runoff, it cannot provide enough water to equal the amount of water being removed, according to Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR) hydrologists.
A report on the basin’s hydrology is on the SEAZWD website, but it is not dated and has no author listed.
The report states, “Studies by the Arizona Geologic Survey (AGS) and ADWR have indicated the regional aquifer system in the southern Willcox Basin exhibits a bottom depth approaching as much as 4,000 to 5,000 feet and upwards of 2,500 to 3,000 feet within the northern Douglas Basin. ADWR has recently indicated the saturated thickness of the regional aquifer in the Elfrida area may approach 2,000 to 2,500 feet The ADWR has recently indicated saturated aquifer thicknesses typically ranging from about 2,500 to upwards of 4,000 feet in the southern Willcox Basin.
“The SAWD proposes to provide domestic water to those interested customers in portions of the southern Willcox and northern Douglas Basins, from new 12-inch cased wells to be completed to depths approaching 1,200 feet. These wells, depending on their locations, will exhibit water level heights ranging from about 800 to 900 feet. The technical plan is to also retrofit these new wells such that they can be deepened in the future, if so required. Given the depth and thickness of the aquifer systems in the southern Willcox and northern Douglas Basins which are in excess of 2,000 feet to upwards of over 3,000 feet and current groundwater level depths ranging from 200 to 400 feet, the SAWD should be readily capable of providing sufficient domestic water to interested customers.”
When Christine Spruill, McNeal resident, asked who did the hydrology report, she was told by the board and by Deering, they did not know the name. After the meeting, the Herald/Review asked Deering for the name of the hydrologist, but he did not know. He thought it was done by a Tucson hydrologist.
A portion of the Douglas basin is already in an irrigation non–expansion area (INA), but Arizona law still allows groundwater withdrawals grandfathered in from properties which had irrigation wells prior to the INA’s establishment. ADWR stated, “When there is insufficient groundwater to provide a reasonably safe supply for irrigation of the cultivated lands in the area at the current rates of withdrawal” the INA’s purpose is to preserve the existing irrigation of cultivated lands.
As agricultural interests continue drawing down the aquifer to irrigate crops, board members say the district could provide a sense of water security to those whose wells have gone dry and those who could be losing well water in the future. The district will not affect any existing water company systems, like those in Elfrida and Sunsites.
The SEAZWD would involve 450 square miles, 2,360 residents and 7,700 vacant parcels at a cost of $40 to $80 million.
Property owners from just south and east of I-10 in Willcox all the way down U.S. Route 191 to Davis Road in McNeal, and eastward on State Route 181 could choose to join the district. It would encompass the communities of Kansas Settlement, Turkey Creek, Dragoon, Elfrida and McNeal.
The water supplied in the district would be only for residential homes. If people added above ground storage tanks, Deering said there should be enough water for a household, plus a few head of personal livestock.
During past meetings, board members said a water district will resolve water availability concerns of residential property owners by providing safe, sustainable, domestic water from community wells 1,000 feet deep. Compared to the cost of drilling a new well, the board believes the district will be a “significantly lower cost.”
Adcock told the gathering, “We’re just trying to get water to people. This is an alternative.”
People who do sign on to the district could also erect storage tanks to hold more water to use for watering gardens and trees.
Cost revised
The cost changed since the first meeting.
In early talks last month, a $300 annual assessment for the 30–year length of a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) loan would be put in place. Monthly water use would be $45 to $70. The system would include a fire suppression, a plus for rural property owners.
At the Feb. 11 meeting, it was suggested that those who agree to join the district would pay $50 a month to repay the loan and an estimated $70 to $90 for monthly usage which would include the boost of fire suppression for the communities.
At the meeting on Feb. 19, Patrick Deering, with DGR Engineering, announced the fees for service would be $50 a month plus water usage bringing a total monthly cost to around $70 to $90. Fire suppression possibilities, which were a selling point for the first two meetings, were dropped completely.
Deering explained the cost of providing fire suppression, which requires a larger main water line, was out of reach financially. The project would include above ground water storage tanks and pump stations to get the water to the customers.
Compared to the costs for drilling a well, maintaining the pumping systems and the costs for energy to pump an individual well, it is expected the long–term costs of the water system will be lower.
In order for the district to form, 51% of the property owners within the district have to approve it. The responses of the residents indicate the wariness involved of sinking millions into a water district when no action would be taken on limiting the vast agricultural uses.
The loan from the USDA could pay for 55% of the project and it is possible other state and federal grants could be awarded. The district could also take donations to help with the cost, he said.
Again, he stated no one would be forced to sign on to the district. They could sign on and get a water line to the property, but did not have to use it. However, the property owner would be on the hook for the $50 a month loan repayment. People may still use their wells and have a hookup to the system just in case, but they cannot connect the two systems.
Public comments
Though the board had planned to have the 40 people there turn in note cards with questions after reading them the questions and answers people had already asked, folks instead vocally insisted the questions and comments they came to ask carried more importance.
They wanted to know how DGR Engineering, a Midwest firm, got involved and thought Riverview Dairy, also a Midwestern firm, had hired them. Hart told them, DGR has done work in the county in the past.
Deering said Riverview did not hire the company and that DGR was working on a system for an orchard in the county. He also pointed his firm had extensive experience in setting up water districts.
Some thought the whole idea was useless as the aquifer level continues to drop, particularly in the Willcox basin, though the Douglas basin is also seeing some decline as many agricultural fields and nut orchards have cropped up. Grain crops in both basins can easily get two seasons of production and that adds to the decline.
Others asked about the impact on groundwater of people signing on the water district. Would the water use increase with having a more reliable water source from 1,000–foot-deep wells? “No” was the answer. They did not expect people would use more water than they had in the past.
Adcock said, “We’re just looking for interest. We have to have a certain number of hookups to pay for the system. We could also change the boundaries and make a smaller district. If we don’t get the people needed, we’re done.”
Elected officials Supervisor Peggy Judd and state Rep. Gail Griffin support the district. Griffin did not attend the meeting, but sent a letter which Judd read.
Though Judd stated county’s three–person Board of Supervisors ”were 100% behind you”, Supervisor Ann English told the Herald/Review Monday, she has not offered an opinion since it has not been discussed by them.