BENSON — In May 2022, Cochise County’s retail, restaurant and bar, and hotel/motel receipts were down from May a year ago, after adjusting for inflation. Estimated retail sales were down 10.5% from May 2021 (compared to a 6.5% decrease for all of Arizona). For the first five months of 2022, Cochise County’s retail sales were down 2.4% while statewide sales were up 2.1% (compared to January through May 2021).

Inflation played a major role in determining the direction and magnitude of changes in sales estimates, subtracting 8.6 percentage points from May year-over-year growth rates and 8.2 percentage points for the first five months. As a result, Cochise County’s nominal retail sales decline of 2.0% in the May comparisons was adjusted to the 10.5% drop, while year-to-date nominal growth of 5.8% became a 2.4% inflation-adjusted decline.

