BENSON — In May 2022, Cochise County’s retail, restaurant and bar, and hotel/motel receipts were down from May a year ago, after adjusting for inflation. Estimated retail sales were down 10.5% from May 2021 (compared to a 6.5% decrease for all of Arizona). For the first five months of 2022, Cochise County’s retail sales were down 2.4% while statewide sales were up 2.1% (compared to January through May 2021).
Inflation played a major role in determining the direction and magnitude of changes in sales estimates, subtracting 8.6 percentage points from May year-over-year growth rates and 8.2 percentage points for the first five months. As a result, Cochise County’s nominal retail sales decline of 2.0% in the May comparisons was adjusted to the 10.5% drop, while year-to-date nominal growth of 5.8% became a 2.4% inflation-adjusted decline.
Cochise County’s restaurant & bar sales were down 16.5% in May, after inflation, but were up 0.1% for the first five months. Statewide, Arizona’s restaurant & bar sales were up 2.7% in May and 12.5 %for January through May.
Cochise County’s hotel/motel receipts were down 11.7% in the May comparisons but were up 25.9% for the first five months. Statewide, receipts were up 19.7% in May and 47.5% for January through May.
At the city level, estimated retail sales in Benson were up 23.1% in May, after inflation, and 7.2% for the first five months of 2022. Restaurant and bar sales in Benson were down 9.8% in May and 9.3% for January through May. Hotel/motel receipts were down 27.6% in May and 5.2% for the first five months of the year.
In Bisbee, retail sales were down 19.0% in the May comparisons and 14.3% for the first five months. Bisbee’s restaurant and bar sales were down 45.6% in May but were up 40.9%for January through May. Hotel/motel receipts were down 25.9% in May, after inflation, but were up 98.4% for the first five months of 2022.
In Douglas, retail sales were down 0.2% in the May comparisons and 1.4% for the first five months. Restaurant and bar sales in Douglas were down 8.8% in May and 8.4% for January through May. (Hotel/motel estimates are unavailable for Douglas due to the small number of establishments and state department of revenue confidentiality rules.)
Huachuca City’s retail sales were down 7.2% in the May comparisons and 7.3% for the first five months of 2022. (Restaurant and bar and hotel/motel estimates are not available for Huachuca City due to the small number of businesses and confidentiality rules.)
Retail sales in Sierra Vista were down 16.0% in May and 3.3% for the first five months, after the inflation adjustment. Sierra Vista’s restaurant and bar sales were down 12.2% in May and 3.6% for January through May. Hotel/motel receipts were up 26.6% in May and 23.3% for the first five months of the year.
Tombstone’s retail sales were down 32.3% in May and 1.3% for the first five months of 2022. Restaurant and bar sales in Tombstone were down 40.4% in May and 5.1% for January through May. Hotel/motel receipts were up 3.3% in May and 5.6% for the first five months.
In Willcox, estimated retail sales were up 8.8% in the May comparisons and 3.6% for the first five months of the year. Restaurant and bar sales in Willcox were up 3.7% in May and 3.2% for January through May. Willcox hotel/motel receipts were up 5.5% in May and 14.4% for the first five months of 2022, after adjusting for inflation.
For information on the Cochise County economy, visit CochiseEconomy.com, a partnership project of SAEDG, Arizona G&T Cooperatives, and community sponsors.
Submitted by the Southeast Arizona Economic Development Group.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone