Rex Allen Museum Car Show Top 20 winner James Kroon atop his 1985 Ford F-150. James took a year to convert a six-cylinder two-wheel drive truck into his award-winning four-wheeler. The event was held May 29.
John Leep in front of his Best of Show winner at the 15th Rex Allen Museum Car Show, a 1977 Dodge Aspen he's owned since 1987. The event was held May 29 in Willcox.
15th Rex Allen Museum Car Show
Hector Acuna Herald/Review Media
Best of Show winner at the Rex Allen Museum Car Show, a 1977 Dodge Aspen owned by John Leep.
Hector Acuna Herald/Review Media
Hector Acuna Herald/Review Media
Seth Allen Verdugo, 17, a Rex Allen Museum Car Show Top 20 finisher, got his car for his eighth-grade promotion, before he could drive, and has loved his 1972 Dodge Duster ever since.
Hector Acuna Herald/Review Media
