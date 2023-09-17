willcox-pageant-2022queen.jpg

Lynnea Kartchner, left, was crowned Rex Allen Days Rodeo Queen and Tylee Williams was named Rodeo Princess last year.

 HECTOR ACUNA HERALD/REVIEW

WILLCOX — Rex Allen Days is a yearly celebration in Willcox honoring a hometown hero, the famous “Singing Cowboy,” Rex Allen.

Every October, since 1951, the town has celebrated the music and life of their favorite cowboy with a rodeo, parade, dances, cowboy poetry readings, a film festival, and Cowboy Hall of Fame celebrations.

willcox-pageant2022.jpg

Cathe Shelton, right, the pageant organizer at last year's horsemanship contest.

