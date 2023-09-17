WILLCOX — Rex Allen Days is a yearly celebration in Willcox honoring a hometown hero, the famous “Singing Cowboy,” Rex Allen.
Every October, since 1951, the town has celebrated the music and life of their favorite cowboy with a rodeo, parade, dances, cowboy poetry readings, a film festival, and Cowboy Hall of Fame celebrations.
At the heart of this celebration is a tradition that personifies the western ranching lifestyle and culture for local girls, the Rex Allen Rodeo Royalty Pageant.
Since 1954, cowgirls have competed to represent Willcox, and as last year’s winner Lynnea Kartchner put it, “a rodeo queen's biggest responsibility is leadership, showing kindness, and representing Rex Allen days.”
“Supporting the rodeo industry, gaining experience from some of the rodeo royalty legends,” Lynnea went on to say, “and to do the same for younger girls who hope to do this one day, to show them that it's a great way of life for so many people, including myself.”
Lynnea will pass her crown to a new queen at the 2023 Royalty Pageant on Saturday, Sept. 30.
Contestants will gather at Quail Park Arena, 1138 N Quail Dr., for the horsemanship portion of the competition at 9 a.m.
The cowgirls will be tested before a panel of judges on their ability to ride and knowledge of horse anatomy, and the animal’s care.
The contest moves to Willcox Elks Lodge #2131, 247 E. Stewart St., at 11 a.m. for the interviews, speech, and modeling competition.
After the pageant, a break for lunch with BBQ brisket, coleslaw, beans, dessert, and drink for $15 a plate.
The presentation of awards and coronation follows lunch. DJ Jaime De will be playing music at this year’s pageant.
A week later Rex Allen Days events take place all over town, Oct. 7-9, and in recent years they’ve added gun shows, tractor pulls, concerts, and a car show to the festivities.
Check out reaxallendays.org for this year’s lineup. Please RSVP to the pageant lunch before Sept. 23. Call or text (520) 507-2451 for info or reservations.
