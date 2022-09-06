The 2021 Benson Butterfield Rodeo Princess Hunter Tulk, 12, left, and Rodeo Queen Stevie Davis, 17, wait for the start of the grand entry at the Sonoita Labor Day Rodeo on Monday. Both girls have participated in multiple rodeos and other events as ambassadors for the Butterfield Rodeo, which is the second weekend in October.
The 2021 Benson Butterfield Rodeo Princess Hunter Tulk, 12, left, and Rodeo Queen Stevie Davis, 17, wait for the start of the grand entry at the Sonoita Labor Day Rodeo on Monday. Both girls have participated in multiple rodeos and other events as ambassadors for the Butterfield Rodeo, which is the second weekend in October.
Stevie Davis and Hunter Tulk are best friends, share a passion for horses and love rodeo.
The two young ladies are the 2021 Benson Butterfield Rodeo queen and princess, serving as ambassadors for the sport of rodeo while working to promote western heritage. As Butterfield Royalty, the two participated in the 107th Sonoita Labor Day Rodeo where they raced around the arena on horseback carrying flags for the grand entry, helped move cattle and participated in awards’ presentations.
Davis, 17, was crowned Butterfield’s queen in October while Tulk, 12, was crowned princess. Both young ladies exude sheer enthusiasm when talking about their roles as rodeo royalty and how rewarding the experience has been for them.
“It’s been a whirlwind year for both of us, and we’ve loved everything about it,” Davis said. “This whole experience wouldn’t be the same without Hunter. We’ve participated in rodeos, parades and other events and we serve as role models for other girls. Hunter and I have become really good friends and have loved working together while representing the Butterfield Rodeo.”
Following Sonoita’s rodeo, there are a few more events the two girls will be attending, including the Butterfield rodeo the second weekend in October. At that time they will be relinquishing their crowns to Butterfield’s 2022 queen and princess.
“We wish we could keep doing this, but we know it’s going to come to an end,” said Tulk, who admitted she hopes no one runs for the royalty spots so she and Davis can continue their reign another year.
“They did a great job representing Benson, and both girls participated in numerous activities outside of their required appearances,” said Ashley Floyd, Butterfield’s royalty coordinator. “They have 11 required appearances throughout the year, but these girls went way past the 11 events. Both have great horsemanship skills, are very outgoing and are excellent public speakers. We couldn’t have asked for better representatives for our rodeo.”
Davis lives in J-6 and is the daughter of Michelle Moreno and Kody Davis. While she was raised with horses and has participated in rodeo events in the past, this is her first experience as a rodeo queen.
“I’ve been riding my whole life, and was even on horses when my mom was carrying me before I was born,” she said. “I guess you could say I got my passion for horses and riding honestly, from my mother.”
Paizley Davis, her 12-year-old sister, is the Rex Allen Days rodeo sweetheart. She participated in the Sonoita Rodeo grand entry with the Rex Allen Days royalty.
“So our family has a long history with horses, and we love riding and competing,” said Davis, who talked about her horse and the special bond the two have developed through rodeo events.
“Being rodeo royalty is super fun and I love all the people I’ve met. The whole rodeo experience has helped me bond with my horse. She’s a paint mare known as Buckin’ Pumpkin because she likes to try to buck me off, but I’m much better at sticking with her now.”
As Butterfield’s princess, Tulk shared similar comments about her background with horses serving as Butterfield royalty.
The daughter of Laci Tulk, Hunter lives in Pomerene.
“My horse is a 6-year-old mare named Marley. We do trail rides, gymkhanas and participate in a lot of rodeo events and parades.”
Tulk was raised riding horses and, like Davis, her mother was riding while carrying her before she was born.
“I love representing the Butterfield Rodeo,” she said. “It’s a blast. I’m meeting a lot of really nice people, making new friends and we stay really busy going to different events. I especially enjoy being with my rodeo queen, Stevie. People call us the dynamic duo.”
When she grows up, Tulk wants to train horses.
“I’m especially interested in working with colts,” she said. “I love working with horses and all the fun activities we do with our horses. They are a big part of my life.”
As Davis and Tulk prepare for the Benson Butterfield Rodeo on Oct. 8 and 9, both say they’re going to miss their roles as Butterfield ambassadors.
“I can’t believe how fast this year went by,” Tulk said. “I really want to keep doing this with Stevie, but I guess all good things have to come to an end.”
