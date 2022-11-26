Cochise County Sheriff's Office volunteers rang bells for the Salvation Army in front of Sierra Vista Walmart and gave out gifts for kids, a Jr. Deputy badge and a token for an ice cream from Culver's Restaurants.
Cochise County Sheriff's Office volunteer Ron Wheeler is ringing bells for the Salvation Army in front of Sierra Vista Walmart.
HECTOR ACUNA HERALD/REVIEW
Volunteers Commander Kenny Bradshaw and Retired Deputy Leo Tobolski ringing bells on behalf of the Salvation Army in front of Sierra Vista Walmart.
HECTOR ACUNA HERALD/REVIEW
Members of the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff’s Assist Team volunteers were in front of Walmart on Black Friday ringing bells for the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign.
“It’s been a good morning,” said Sheriff Mark Dannels. “Everyone is in good spirits and people have been very generous.”
In addition to Walmart, bell ringers will be situated in front of Hobby Lobby, Safeway and Fry’s Food and Drug store through the holiday season, said Sierra Vista Salvation Army Captain Heather Baze.
“The kettle campaign will continue every day except Sunday through December 24th,” she said. “If you would like to volunteer, you can sign up online by going to sierravista.salvationarmy.org. Go to the “heart” and sign up at the location and times you would like to volunteer.”
For those who prefer to sign up over the phone, call the Sierra Vista Salvation Army Corps at 520-459-8411 and ask for Eva McElroy.
The red kettle campaign is the Salvation Army’s biggest fundraiser.
This year’s theme, “Love Beyond Christmas,” captures The Salvation Army’s core value of spreading hope and love to struggling families not just during the season of giving, but 365 days a year, Baze said.
“Money raised through the campaign stays in the community and is used to support our our social services and programs -- things like community meals, which are offered five days a week, the food pantry for emergency assistance and a whole list of outreach efforts -- to help those in need,” Baze said.
While bell ringers can be found in front of different businesses from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m., volunteers typically work two-hour shifts.
“Some people sign up for more than one shift, and we have bell ringers that sign up for several shifts a week,” Baze said. “It’s a wonderful activity for families to do together because it teaches children about the importance of charitable work and giving back to the community.”
Thanks to the public’s donations, the Salvation Army is able to provide Christmas gifts, food, shelter, rent and utility assistance to millions of people struggling this holiday season and beyond.
Money raised in 2021 supported direct social services for more than 25 million Americans.
“We do this every year,” said Stuart Brock, a Cochise County Sheriff’s Assist Team member. “It’s good to get out and see everybody all geared up and doing things for the holidays. The Salvation Army is a great charitable organization that does a lot for communities across the country.”
