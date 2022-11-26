Members of the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff’s Assist Team volunteers were in front of Walmart on Black Friday ringing bells for the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign.

“It’s been a good morning,” said Sheriff Mark Dannels. “Everyone is in good spirits and people have been very generous.”

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?