BENSON — Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is reporting the removal and replacement of the San Pedro Bridge on State Route 80 near Pomerene is underway.
City of Benson officials want the community to know that the project will cause road closures on Fourth Street near the construction site for about 10 months.
According to documents from ADOT, the existing bridge shows transverse cracking on the deck surface, as well as cracking in the piers and abutments. The 67-year-old bridge has exceeded its 50-year design and needs to be replaced, ADOT noted in a report submitted to Benson officials.
“The work is going to be disrupting traffic in the area for an estimated eight months or more,” said Brad Hamilton, engineer for the City of Benson. “The utility relocation phase of the project has been completed, and people will need to start taking an alternate route into Pomerene by taking the Pomerene Exit from I-10 to avoid that area,” he added.
ADOT contracted FNF Construction, based out of Tempe to do the work, and has said the project will be completed in three phases.
The utility relocation, which is now completed, included vegetation removal, establishing staging and stockpiling areas inside ADOT’s right-of-way, removal of utility lines from the existing bridge, drilling a horizontal borehole under the river to accommodate bridge utilities, and running utility lines through the bore line. With the project’s first phase now completed, the bridge demolition is next.
In the demolition phase, FNF crews will be constructing a temporary access road to the riverbed below the existing bridge and removing 950 feet of guardrail east and west of the San Pedro River. The existing bridge deck, barriers, girders, abutments and piers will be removed in layers and the old bridge components will be hauled off site. The existing pier foundations will be sawcut to 10 feet below ground and shafts will be backfilled. Bridge and road construction cleanup is the next step in this phase of the project.
The final phase is construction of the new bridge, to include drilling shafts for the pier and abutment foundations. This phase of construction includes a new, wider three-span superstructure consisting of steel girders and a new concrete deck to accommodate two 12-foot-wide travel lanes, along with 10-foot wide shoulders for each lane is the next stage in the process. Replacing 950 feet of guardrail, restriping the new roadway and bridge and recontouring, grading and seeding disturbed areas with native plants will complete the project.
During a recent council meeting, Benson City Manager Vicky Vivian said she has been in communication with ADOT’s public information officer about the project and was told that construction is expected to take approximately 11 months to complete. With the utility relocation done, the estimated completion date is Aug. 31, 2022.
“This item is on the agenda to bring public awareness to the project and allow residents of Benson and the surrounding areas to find alternate routes as needed during road closures,” Vivian said. “The San Pedro Bridge will be closed through most of the project.”
Vivian said she will stay in contact with ADOT and keep the council and public updated about the project as it progresses.
“The reason this is on the agenda is for public information,” said Benson Mayor Joe Konrad. “I know a lot of us get asked all the time about what’s going on here and there. We need to be up front about this project because it is going to disrupt people’s daily lives in a major fashion for at least eight, possibly 11 months.”
Konrad also noted that people need to understand that while the construction work is a temporary inconvenience, the new bridge will be an improvement.