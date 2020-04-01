The April 1 Herald/Review story “Sewing for a good cause” stated Canyon Vista Medical Center only accepts disposable masks. Canyon Vista spokesperson Valerie Weller said the hospital is accepting handmade items, including masks, which they consider disposable.
Most Popular
-
Fourth coronavirus case confirmed in Cochise County
-
Accused cop killer formerly lived in Sierra Vista, sheriff's office says
-
Bisbee closes non-essential businesses, services
-
Plexiglass, decals on the floor, the new normal at local grocery stores
-
Arizona governor issues stay-at-home order effective Tuesday
-
Chamber releases results from coronavirus business survey
-
Sewing for a cause: Locals provide masks during COVID-19
-
Joe Bustamante, 58
-
Five-year-old celebrates with drive-by birthday
-
Some county statistics for COVID-19 no longer available, officials say
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.