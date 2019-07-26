If you come in contact with a Cochise County Sheriff's deputy for any reason, be assured your encounter will be recorded.
For the last two weeks, deputies have been wearing Axon body cameras on the front of their uniforms. So far, 60 deputies are outfitted with the cameras - the camera looks like a small black box - and that includes members of the Sheriff's Street Crimes and K-9 units, said Sheriff's spokeswoman Carol Capas.
While the cameras have been in use for two weeks, a written departmental policy on how to use them, has not been finalized, however.
Capas said the policy is in draft form and should be completed soon. A written policy on the use of the cameras is paramount because it dictates when a body camera should be turned on and off, for example. A policy also would include other key points such as a retention schedule for body camera video and whether the video is public record, among other things.
Sierra Vista Police officers have been wearing their body cameras for two and a half years and their policy states that officers must turn them on the moment they have a call for service or are interacting with the public, said Police Chief Adam Thrasher.
Over the last several years there have been stories in the media regarding law enforcement officers across the country who responded to calls for service that went awry and later had no body camera video to show for it because the officer did not turn on the body camera.
Capas said deputies' body cameras will eventually turn on automatically anytime they're within 30 feet of an activated Taser. Currently only detention officers' body cameras have that capability though.
She said that "for the most part," deputies have embraced having the body cameras.
"Being in rural Cochise County there's a lot of times you're by yourself," Capas said. "On a traffic stop you're by yourself, if you go to any type of a call that could turn into something completely different than what you anticipated, it's a good thing to have them.
"Some [deputies] were so excited they got their own body cameras," Capas added.
A handful of Sierra Vista officers also pumped about body cameras, purchased their own, Thrasher said. The agency also has 60 body cameras - one for every uniformed cop up to the rank of lieutenant and one for every investigator, the chief said.
And so far, so good.
"I absolutely love it," said Sierra Vista Police Cpl. Scott Borgstadt, who is also the agency's spokesman.
