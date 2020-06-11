TUCSON — Tucson Speedway welcomed honored guests Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels, Deputy Ray McMeely and their families to the June 6 event at the racetrack.
The Bandolero division, with drivers ranging in age from 8 to 14 years old, received a special treat being guided onto the track by the two sheriff’s units complete with lights and sirens.
Bandolero Outlaw Anika O’Brien and Bandolero Bandit Maddox O’Brien, who have been sponsored by Dannels since 2016 and 2019, respectively, and display the Cochise County Sheriff star on their cars, joined their respective fields behind Dannels and McMeely.
First onto the track were the Bandits, the younger of the Bandolero divisions.
Gage Jarvis took the early lead from Alexis Bjork and led the nine-car field to the checkered flag. Jeffrey Erickson finished second and Ashton Leonard rounded out the podium.
Early contact with Tyler Wirth resulted in damage to the suspension on Maddox’s No. 14 car. He crossed the line with an eighth-place finish.
A seven-car field of Outlaw Bandoleros entered the track behind their special escort with Sabastian Lafia in the pole position.
Quinn Davis drove to the front, from fourth, to lead the field to the checkered flag.
Owen Romzek finished second and Lafia third in the 15-lap race.
Anika finished fourth after a 10-lap side-by-side battle with Keller Meechudhone.
The law enforcement escort held special meaning for Davis, the 11-year-old daughter of retired Tucson police officers Mark and Christina Davis.
“It was really exciting and it gave me goosebumps because my whole family is law enforcement and I want to be a K9 officer one day,” Quinn said.
“I truly enjoyed the event and it was refreshing to share the excitement of the evening, but most embracing was being part of the future ‘young’ racers who exhibited so much excitement and passion to race,” Dannels said following the night’s events.
The Super Late Model field raced the high temperature of the day in the Ice Breaker 94-lap main event.
Kole Raz took the early lead but could not shake Vanessa Robinson who was glued to his back bumper.
Robinson saw an opening and dove low for the pass, but spun on the backstretch avoiding contact with Raz.
Restarting at the back of the pack, Robinson made her way back to third before the completion of the race.
Raz drove the No. 21 to its third consecutive victory. Paul Banghart finished second.
In the Modified division, Brian Harrington Jr. led the field to the green flag. Harrington and Brice Bonnett raced side by side for the lead.
Nick O’Neil squeezed his No. 88 into a three-wide situation sending Harrington into the frontstretch wall on lap five. Racing resumed with Harrington out of the race, O’Neil to the back, and Bonnett in the lead.
Bill Engle assumed the lead shortly after for back-to-back wins.
Bonnett finished second, David Levitt third.
Hobby Stock quick qualifier Shannon Tutt started fourth in the action-packed main event with Jason Esry on the pole.
Shannon worked his way to the front followed by Gene Preston.
Junior Albright held third, while a battle raged for fourth between Colton Tutt and Esry. Contact resulted a flat tire on the No. 05 car of Colton Tutt. Esry finished fourth.
Tucson Speedway is back in action June 20 with the NASCAR Thunder Trucks, Outlaw Late Models, Pro Stocks and Hornets. For information, visit www.tucsonspeedway.com.