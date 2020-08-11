BENSON — After leading Cochise County Sheriff’s Deputies on a chase from Mescal to Benson last Wednesday evening, 50-year-old Ricardo Jefferson Jr. of California was booked into the Cochise County Jail on charges of aggravated DUI, aggravated assault on a peace officer, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal damage and multiple traffic offenses.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to an incident at a Mescal restaurant west of Benson around 5 p.m. Aug. 5 where a “suspicious subject” — later identified as Jefferson — was acting erratically and claimed to have a bomb strapped to the roof of his vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. He also made references to “nerve gas.”
When deputies arrived on scene, they observed a white Ford Navigator parked on a bridge, which Jefferson drove onto I-10, heading west. Sheriff’s deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop but Jefferson refused to yield, and was seen leaning out the door of the vehicle multiple times while driving, authorities said.
Traffic on I-10 was stopped by Arizona Department of Public Safety officers as they assisted with tire inflation devices. Jefferson drove into the median near milepost 293, made a U-turn and headed eastbound on the interstate toward Benson, still refusing to stop for law enforcement, authorities said.
The incident escalated into a multi-agency response and prompted the temporary closure of I-10 and the evacuation of Safeway Plaza in Benson where Jefferson finally came to a stop around 6 p.m. after he struck a parked vehicle in front of Safeway.
The entire Safeway Plaza was evacuated during the incident.
, with employees and residents transported by a city bus to the Benson Community Center until the plaza was cleared by law enforcement and investigators.
Because of concerns about explosives and hazardous materials, I-10 exits 303 and 304 leading into Benson were closed to traffic as well as roadways in the surrounding area.
The Cochise County Sheriff’s Assist Team, Arizona Department of Public Safety, Benson Fire Department, Benson Ambulance and Benson Police Department assisted with traffic control and road closures.
Members of the Arizona Department of Public Safety bomb squad and Tucson Fire Department Hazardous Materials unit also assisted.
No bomb or other hazardous materials were found by investigators.
At the time of his apprehension, Jefferson was taken to the Benson Hospital for an evaluation where he remained through the night before being booked in the Cochise County Jail.
“He remains in custody on a $100,000 bond,” said Carol Capas, spokeswoman for the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday. “His case will be submitted to the Cochise County Attorney’s office for review, and we will see where it goes from there for prosecution.”
“This incident could have been so much worse. He nearly struck a family while driving his vehicle in an alley across from Safeway Plaza and he damaged a gas line in that same alley. There were so many incidents that could have been deadly, based on his reckless actions,” Capas said.
“We’re thankful that through the cooperative effort of all law enforcement, we were able to stop him before he caused any more damage or serious injuries.”