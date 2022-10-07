Whetstone residents are questioning why a large number of shipping containers are being stacked on a property in Whetstone just east of State Route 90, north of Huachuca City.

The property is being leased by emergency management contractor AshBritt as a temporary staging area for the containers,  which will be transported to the border to fill gaps in the border wall. AshBritt was contracted by the state for the project, which is expected to be completed within 90 days, the length of the lease.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?