Whetstone residents are questioning why a large number of shipping containers are being stacked on a property in Whetstone just east of State Route 90, north of Huachuca City.
The property is being leased by emergency management contractor AshBritt as a temporary staging area for the containers, which will be transported to the border to fill gaps in the border wall. AshBritt was contracted by the state for the project, which is expected to be completed within 90 days, the length of the lease.
In August, Gov. Doug Ducey issued an Executive Order directing the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs to fill gaps in the Yuma border wall. Shipping containers were used for the Yuma barrier project with effective results.
“After the success of the shipping containers in Yuma, we decided to look at other gaps in the border barrier to replicate that success,” said C.J. Karamargin, Ducey’s communications director. “The containers in Yuma are stacked two high and topped with concertina wire.”
The 8,800 pound, 9-by-40-foot containers will be linked together and welded shut. The containers, Karamargin added, can be put in place quickly and removed quickly.
When asked if they are intended as permanent fixtures, Karamargin responded with, “If the federal government decides to do what they’re supposed to do and protect border communities like those in Cochise and Yuma counties, and decides to complete the barrier, then we will happily remove the shipping containers.”
Meanwhile, Whetstone residents are questioning why “the unsightly containers” are staged so far from the border, close to residential areas where they’re clearly visible from the highway.
“I’m glad the state is willing to repair the border wall, but my question is why they decided to store the containers in Whetstone, several miles from the border,” said Candice Cheek, who lives near the staging site. “I can see them stacked on the property when I’m driving on Highway 90. I’m guessing the Whetstone location has something to do with where the containers will be placed along the border.”
Some border areas are more accessible than others because of rough terrain, she added. All the trees on the project’s site have been removed, another objection that residents have.
“After the containers are gone, it’s going to be a bare lot with absolutely no trees or other vegetation,” Cheek said.
Cochise County Deputy Administrator Sharon Gilman said the county issued AshBritt permits for clearing the land, representing the county’s only role with the project.
“The purpose of the project and its funding is something we cannot comment on because it doesn’t involve the county,” Gilman said. "This is a state project."
Whetstone resident and business owner Glenn Gerhardt also voiced objections about the containers' location.
“When it comes to a border wall, I think we’re wasting a lot of money on border security,” Gerhardt said. “We’ve got electronic surveillance, which would be much more effective. Those containers are ugly and a waste of money. I have no idea why they placed them in Whetstone, or how effective they’ll be once they move them to the border.”
Referencing the Yuma barrier project, Karamargin said 3,820 feet of previously open border was closed with 130 double-stacked and secured shipping containers.
“We had five wide open gaps in the border wall near neighborhoods and businesses that are now closed off,” he noted.
The project took 11 days to complete.
“The goal here is to make it more difficult to enter the United States illegally through the gaps in the border barrier that were unfortunately left when the Biden administration halted construction on the wall,” Karamargin said. “One of President Biden’s first executive orders was to halt the construction of the border barrier. This happened within hours of his inauguration.”
Since then, illegal activity in Yuma and other border communities has skyrocketed, said Karamargin, adding, “Arizona could not stand by and allow this situation to continue.”
