SV Community chorus

Sierra Vista Community Chorus members Maria Conklin, left, and Linda Gilbert are among the chorus members who will be performing during the spring concert on May 17.

 HERALD/REVIEW FILE

The Sierra Vista Community Chorus, under the direction of Roger Bayes, is presenting its annual spring concert, “It’s a Grand Night for Singing” on May 17 at 7 p.m.

Held at the Klein Center for the Performing Arts at Buena High School, this year’s concert features a selection of songs from Walt Disney Pictures. The production will present such favorites as “When You Wish Upon a Star” from Pinocchio, “Hakuna Matata” from Lion King and Andrew Lloyd Webber songs, “All I Ask of You” from Phantom of the Opera and “Any Dream Will Do” from Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

