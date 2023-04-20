The Sierra Vista Community Chorus, under the direction of Roger Bayes, is presenting its annual spring concert, “It’s a Grand Night for Singing” on May 17 at 7 p.m.
Held at the Klein Center for the Performing Arts at Buena High School, this year’s concert features a selection of songs from Walt Disney Pictures. The production will present such favorites as “When You Wish Upon a Star” from Pinocchio, “Hakuna Matata” from Lion King and Andrew Lloyd Webber songs, “All I Ask of You” from Phantom of the Opera and “Any Dream Will Do” from Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.
“Andrew Lloyd Webber and Disney Studios have made an indelible imprint on American music,” chorus director Bayes said. “Some of the most recognizable and singable tunes in our culture today have come from these two sources. The audience will find themselves singing along with some of them, I’m sure, because they won’t be able to help themselves.”
Chorus member Donna Kynor agreed, with, “You’ll want to sing along with some of the familiar Broadway tunes by Andres Lloyd Webber and Disney.”
Chorus spokesperson Linda Gilbert noted that the performers will be donning “their finest clothes for the production,” promising to light up the big stage at Klein Center.
The concert’s conclusion features a lineup of patriotic selections, including “God Bless the U.S.A.” and “I Love You, Arizona.”
In addition to songs by the full chorus, there will be individual performances by the High Desert Sound barbershop chorus directed by Gilbert, as well as the men’s chorus, the women’s chorus, A Joyful Noise trio, the Highlighters quartet and ensembles Dream Weavers and Treble Makers.
“The Sierra Vista Community Chorus has been a staple of entertainment for our community for more than 23 years,” Gilbert said. “It started with a little sing-along group called Sunshine Serenaders that was formed by Sierra Vista Leisure services in the ‘80’s. It slowly evolved into a true chorus around 1998 when Sharon Keene moved to the area and was asked to take charge.”
Keene directed the chorus for 20 years before COVID caused “the shut down life as we knew it,” Gilbert reminisced. “Sadly, Sharon Keene succumbed to cancer during the pandemic.”
Roger Bayes, a well-known local musician and one of the founders of the Sierra Vista Symphony Orchestra, which he conducted for 20 years, accepted leadership of the chorus as the pandemic ended. Within months under Bayes’s direction, the chorus was able to perform concerts again. The group celebrated its first post-pandemic concert with a Christmas production in December, 2021.
Since then, the chorus has delighted Sierra Vista with a string of productions, including a spring concert in May 2022, followed by a Christmas concert in December, and a gospel concert in March of 2023.
“All were highly successful,” Gilbert said. “We pride ourselves on being a true community chorus, so we provide the Christmas concerts and gospel concerts free of charge, only asking for free-will donations for local charities.”
Because of expenses the chorus is required to pay for music, performance hall rentals and more, Gilbert said there is a charge for the spring concert.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased from chorus members and at Safeway and Ace Hardware. It’s also possible to purchase tickets at the door the night of the concert. Children 12 and under are admitted free with a paying adult.
