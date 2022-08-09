SIERRA VISTA — Community partners and business leaders across Cochise County are working together to bring a startup business incubator to Sierra Vista potentially later this year.
Over the last six months, partnerships formed in the county, and most notably in Sierra Vista, have coordinated with the University of Arizona's Center for Innovation, a unit under Tech Parks Arizona, on bringing in economic development.
Representatives from the University of Arizona's Tech Park came to Sierra Vista on July 8th to meet with local community partners in Cochise County to discuss goals and vision.
"When we engage with a incredible community like Sierra Vista, it's actually not because we decided we wanted to expand it," Executive Director of the UACI Eric Smith said. "It's because a group of really innovative and forward-thinking leaders in a given region like Sierra Vista say 'hey, we think there's something there.'"
UACI is a part of Tech Parks Arizona and is the University of Arizona's startup incubator network. Smith explained that the UACI serve scalable science and technology startup mentors along with startup programming and co-working spaces.
At the University of Arizona Tech Park in Tucson, there is a 20,000-square-foot incubator space facility with conferences, labs and office rooms.
Smith explained that the incubator currently serves 83 companies encompassing a variety of industries with science and technology skill sets. With municipal leadership and a business community, Oro Valley was the first destination where the UACI expanded to. The city now is home to a biotech incubator which benefited from economic development by the way of startup creation. The incubator opened at the start of 2021.
"It's brought a lot of resource to Oro Valley," Smith said. "It's brought entrepreneurs there. It's brought the funding that they attract there. It's excited the community around innovation and entrepreneurship."
The incubator is a combination of programming and co-working spaces that serves startups and companies. The programming enables later-stage companies that take cohorts of startups and provide funding for those startups while providing them a three to six-month program.
"An incubator is usually a mix of programming and spaces," Smith said. "Typically, a business model for an incubator (and we're no different), is we charge a small fee for access to these resources."
Smith explained that Sierra Vista expressed need to invigorate tech and startup companies with the UACI as a resource to help. The UACI does the work to help serve the representation of the university's commitment to the surrounding communities and increase prospects for economic development in Southern Arizona.
"One of the things that we do when exploring a new innovation community is we want to identify where strengths are, where the entrepreneurs might be, what industries might be here that we can serve, what other support systems are in place."
Once the information is identified, then the process of establishing the physical incubator as a playground for entrepreneurs.
"When a region is known for innovation, other things tend to follow such as larger corporations moving into the region because they see it as forward-thinking and innovative," Smith said.
He explained that the startups represent $8 million in federal grant money to their companies that helped change their region of Southern Arizona.
Sahuarita is another example of a success story where the city was looking to build a reputation around innovation and entrepreneurship. The UACI teamed up with Sahuarita that helped the city find six high tech startups in the area. The city of Sahuarita built a facility with the help of EDA funding and has filled the building with startup companies.
The UACI is pursuing the RISE grant (Rural Innovation Stronger Economy) that would potentially cover costs to set up incubators in rural areas in the state of Arizona. Sierra Vista is on that list.
"Our timing was impeccable," Melany Edwards-Barton, chief executive officer of the Sierra Vista Chamber Commerce said.
She explained that the chamber is in the process of creating a chamber foundation, 501(C)(3), that would be known as the Southeastern Arizona Chamber Foundation. The nonprofit would assist in running the incubator program by providing staffing while IDA would provide a physical location in Sierra Vista.
"That entity--the Center for Innovation, they actually do the recruiting of the companies based on our niche," Edwards-Barton said. "They recruit worldwide to bring those companies here. We're very lucky to have them as our major partner in all of this."
The Chamber of Commerce works closely with the City of Sierra Vista and the Industrial Development Authority (IDA). Partners discussed of how to bring businesses to Sierra Vista by creating an incubator in the area.
The chamber received a tour of the UACI in Tucson earlier this year. The UACI discussed the work they do, and the future of the incubator program and how it could bring prosperity to rural Arizona communities, especially those in Cochise County.
The University of Arizona has a program called the innovation ecosystem where consultants and specialists to discuss with businesses where they're at in the status of their business and where the need for support might be.
"Bringing entities in that niche are important to support the fort, to keep the fort here, to keep the testing here," Edwards Barton said.
"I understand our community has a lot of retirees which is great and we love that, but we also need another generation to sustain the community and to sustain the education, to sustain the workforce and to grow our community," she said.
Edwards-Barton explained that the niche of Sierra Vista relates to cybersecurity programs offered by Cochise College and the electronics testing under Fort Huachuca.
"We have the opportunities that are down here," she said. "It's just a matter of promoting the area. Getting some people down here to see how beautiful it is down here and how perfect it is to live down here. That will promote our whole area. Cochise County, Sierra Vista, Southeastern Arizona."
"Getting the word out there that also increases the level of doctors that we have hired that come to Sierra Vista that come to work at Canyon Vista Medical Center," she added.
Despite Arizona falling into the number 48 spot for education, Edwards-Barton explained that Sierra Vista is an outlier boasting high ranks in educational quality.
"With healthy competition also comes higher quality, better services and better products and that's important," she said. "If you have one game in town, you're stuck with what you're stuck with."
"It'll be an adjustment just like any other small town went through as they grew," Edwards-Barton added. "Just like Tucson or Phoenix went through. Not that we will be that big. We don't necessarily want to be that big, but we want healthy competition."
Sierra Vista and much of greater Cochise County face the challenge of attracting companies in the region due to the proximity to the border and the state's educational rankings nationwide. Edwards-Barton explained that it all comes down to the issue of perception.
"The border is always going to have issues," she added. "But the border is also workforce. The border is also commerce. The border is so good and there's so much good that happens because we are neighbors with Mexico. It's a matter of changing that perception."
Fort Huachuca is also looking to create its own incubator program in the future for transitioning soldiers and dependents.
"This entire community saw this need from different angles," Edwards-Barton said. "It's going to be a sight to see someday, and hopefully soon."
As much of Arizona's population continues to grow in leaps and bounds, Cochise County has been losing population for the last decade. Organizations and partners in the community have been examining ways of how to attract and retain both companies and residents here to counteract the declining numbers.
"If they can't make a healthy living here, then they're not going to stay," Edwards-Barton said. "So even though it's a beautiful place to live, if we don't have the jobs available where they can support their families and themselves as well, then they're not going to stay. That's one of the reasons that I think the community is looking at trying to grow those companies here and provide those opportunities to the folks that live here."
As hope is invested towards Sierra Vista's future, there must be a point of origin for its potential economic success.
"I don't think we're at the point where we would have the same diversity as some places large as Tucson or Phoenix, but we have to start somewhere," she said. "And you have to start at some time. Now is the time and this is the place."
City of Sierra Vista Economic Development Manager Tony Boone said that the incubator concept for the city has been around for several years and was included in the previous council's strategic plans. He explained that the incubator concept coming to fruition was based on coordinating with the right partners at the right time.
"Economic development research demonstrates the vast majority of new jobs come from businesses within the community rather than attracting new companies," Boone said. "This was a driving force of why the partners wanted to pursue this project to start and grow science and tech businesses from within Sierra Vista and Cochise County. This partnership leverages the best of our city along with the tremendous success and reputation of UACI’s incubator program to find and assist startups in the community. UACI will provide our businesses with unmatched access to expertise, mentorship, education, and collaboration with other tech startups in Arizona and across the country."
As partnerships collaborate working to bring economic vitality to the area, Sierra Vista could prosper and serve as a leading example for many of rural Arizona communities.
"Rural communities may not have all the expertise, manpower, or resources to undertake a science and tech-based incubator," Boone said, "but now through partnership, smaller communities can use technology and networks to collaborate with Arizona’s innovation ecosystem connected through UACI."