SIERRA VISTA — For an authentic taste of Germany, be sure to take advantage of schnitzel or bratwurst meals Saturday evening, organized by the Sierra Vista Sister Cities Association in support of a student exchange program.
“In lieu of our traditional Oktoberfest activities, the Sister Cities Association is hosting a take-out or limited dine-in Oktoberfest meal on Saturday from 5:30 to 7:30 pm at the American Legion, 12 E. Theater Drive in Sierra Vista,” said Susann Himstedt-Gilbert, Sister Cities Association president.
Proceeds from the dinner benefit the Sister Cities student exchange program where a group of Buena High School students travel to Radebeul, Germany to experience the country’s schools, history, landmarks and culture. Students from Cannanea, Mexico, which is Sierra Vista’s Sister City south of the border, also participate in the Radebeul trip.
“The Schnitzel dinner that we provided in July was so well received by the community that we decided to treat our fellow Sierra Vistans to another mouthwatering dinner.”
COVID may have caused the association to change how it conducts its popular Oktoberfest fundraiser, but the German meals are still amazing, Himstedt-Gilbert said.
“We’re offering online pre-ordering, which worked out well for us during our first attempt in July,” she added. “We’re hoping the community takes full advantage of it.
The dinner venue has shifted from the VFW to the American Legion.
“We want to extend our appreciation to the American Legion for allowing us to use their kitchen and dining facility since the VFW is closed.”
COVID has also forced the association to put its student exchange on hold until October, 2021, Himstedt-Gilbert said.
“We hope to be sending a delegation of Buena students to Radebeul at that time. The German students will then visit Sierra Vista in the spring of 2022.”
Since students will not be going to Germany this year, Sister Cities is taking this opportunity to give back to the community by providing the local Relay for Life event and the American Legion with a percentage of the proceeds from the event.
About Sierra Vista Sister Cities AssociationThe Sister Cities Association works with the Sierra Vista City Council in creating and promoting cultural and humanitarian partnerships with international communities.
The association partnered with Cananea, Mexico in 1989, and Radebeul, Germany in 1998 to conduct cultural, educational, and goodwill exchange programs. Each year, the association focuses its efforts on the student exchanges, humanitarian outreach, and the celebration of cultural diversity.
The student exchanges are intended as an educational and cultural experience. Every fall, eight local youth join eight others from Cananea for two-week experience in Germany. They are hosted by German families, visit high schools, tour government offices, factories and economic sectors, and take day trips to neighboring Prague and historic Berlin.