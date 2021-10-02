SIERRA VISTA — About 130 cyclists rolled out of the Windemere Hotel & Conference Center at 7 a.m. Saturday for a 62-mile cycling event.
The fifth-annual Sky Island Tour drew 336 riders this year, representing the largest number of participants since the tour’s inception in 2015. The annual ride is organized as a fundraiser for the National Alliance on Mental Illness for Southeastern Arizona.
With five distances to choose from, the ride attracts cyclists of all ages, from young children to 91-year-old Vincent Kopeck, who was recognized as the event’s oldest participant.
The 62-mile metric-centric ride represents the event’s longest distance and most challenging route. Metric-centric takes cyclists through Hereford, into Bisbee, then winds down State Route 90 back to the Windemere start in Sierra Vista.
“Vincent Kopeck did the 62-mile ride, which I think is absolutely phenomenal,” said Judy Tritz, a NAMI board member who is the Sky Island Tour committee chair. “It’s a very difficult ride, especially at the Mule Mountain pass where you go up and over the top of the tunnel.”
Representing one of the event’s younger riders, 10-year-old Emilie Luquin also rode in the tour.
“I’ve done other cycling events before, but not this one,” she said. “I’m here with my whole family. My mom (Jolene Luquin) and I are doing the 20-mile ride together, and my dad (Julio) and sister, Isbelle, are doing the 30-miler.”
The Luquin family traveled to Sierra Vista from Tucson to enjoy the ride while supporting NAMI and the free programs the nonprofit provides to people who suffer from mental illness.
A little more than 60% of the event’s participants came from outside Cochise County.
“We’re thrilled with the turnout here today,” said NAMI Board President Carol Welsh. “I think people are excited about getting out again after all the COVID cancellations, and this event is an amazing way to showcase Cochise County’s beauty.”
The Sky Island Tour is one of NAMI’s primary fundraisers. In 2019, the event drew 203 participants and raised $16,000. With 133 more riders on Saturday, organizers are hoping to hit $20,000.
Along with the 62-mile metric-century ride into Bisbee, distances included 40- and 30-mile rides that pass through Hereford, a popular 20-mile ride that travels over parts of the Cochise Vista Trail in Sierra Vista, and a 5-mile fun ride that follows the multipurpose path around The Mall at Sierra Vista before returning to the Windemere.
“I think this is a great event,” said Samantha Childs, a HOPE Inc. member who was manning an information booth with Andrea Reiss and Armando Corrales. “The more people we get for these kinds of activities, the more awareness we raise on behalf of behavioral health. It’s beautiful to see people coming together like this.”
HOPE provides recovery-based community services.
Maureen Johnston, a Willcox High School teacher, participated in the 20-mile ride with her family and friends. “I love doing things like this with my folks,” said Johnston, who rides on weekends and three mornings a week. “It’s fun to get out and do activities together, and we’re supporting a really good cause.”
Founded by cycling advocate Stu Carter in 2015, the Sky Island Tour was canceled in 2020 because of COVID.
As the former event manager, Saturday’s ride marked the first time Carter was able to participate on the tour.
“Judy Tritz and NAMI SEAZ did an awesome job of organizing the event,” said Carter, who tackled the 62-mile route on a tandem bike with his visually impaired friend Rich Lazok.
“We had great weather, a great turnout and everyone was having fun. I’m especially pleased by how much this event is growing every year.”