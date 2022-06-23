BISBEE — Cochise County was the first Arizona county to offer residential owner–builders permits at a significantly lower cost than for contractor built homes and it has proven to be popular as 42.91% of all permits were owner-builder opt-outs in just the first six months of 2021.
Many new transplants to the county are taking advantage of the option for building smaller homes with alternative methods such as rammed earth bags and straw bales. Though such buildings are not inspected by county staff, for the time it takes to answer questions concerning alternative building methods, compost toilets and septic systems, Development Services Director Dan Coxworth asked to raise the $157 fee to $350, along with other fee increases during the June 21 meeting of the county Board of Supervisors.
He said, “The opt–out is specific to Cochise County and a unique permit in Arizona, which generates a large volume of inquiries and requests. The processing and issuance of opt-out permits can be more time consuming than expected, and the fee does not currently recoup department resources to support the program. Therefore, fees from non–opt–out permits and the county's General Fund subsidize the program.”
Opt–out permits require two or more inspections, including zoning requirements of setbacks and height of buildings, progress inspections and a final building inspection, he said. County right of way and floodplain staff also review opt–out permits. Increasing the cost to $350 will recoup the cost of staff time in processing, reviewing and inspecting opt–out permits.
While owner-builder opt-outs are approaching half of all permits, the fees represent only around 5% of the fees collected, he stated.
The opt-out fee is not the only change in the county’s fee schedule.
The building division services include building permit plan review and inspection services to ensure safe and sanitary housing. Planning division services include long– and short–range planning to support the orderly growth of residential and commercial development. Code compliance division enforces the zoning regulations to encourage investment and protect property values, Coxworth said.
Many who wait for homes to be built often use an RV as a home base for six months and that requires a temporary use permit which was increased from $30 to $75. Coxworth noted stays of 15 consecutive days or fewer do not require a permit. Increasing the fee for a temporary RV permit is consistent with the current temporary use permit fee for all other such uses.
Multi-Use Plan permits went from $50 to 10% of the permit fee based on the cost of construction. A MUP is a model building plan for a single–family home used by a builder who reuses the plan to sell the same home on multiple lots, according to the documentation provided. Though the houses generally fall within the approved plan, many have changes made requiring additional plan reviews.
Accessory Living Quarters permit will now have a planning review fee of $100, separate from the building permit fee.
Agriculture exemption requests will now cost $50 to review the application, research as necessary, correspond with the applicant and send an official letter from staff.
Special event permits were free, but now cost $150 as public activities on private property range in size and require notification and review by several county departments and outside agencies.
Home occupation permit fees will now cost $25.
When the vote was taken, Supervisors Ann English and Peggy Judd voted in favor, Supervisor Tom Crosby voted no.