BISBEE — Though the Cochise County 2022 election results have been put to bed, many residents of District 1 and District 3 are discussing recalls for their county Board of Supervisors representatives Tom Crosby and Peggy Judd.

During the past month, county residents have demanded they resign because they were not listening to all the concerns voiced during the two-month back-and-forth discussions on a hand count proposed by Crosby, Judd and County Recorder David Stevens.

