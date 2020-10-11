How would you rate the importance of this year’s election cycle compared to those of the past?
“The reason why I think it’s important this year is because the situation our country is in right now. We just need leadership that’s going to get this country under control. I think we need a president that Christians pray that God put the right person in leadership to get this country back on track. This country has values and morals and I think the best president with morals and values, Godly principals will be good for this country.”
Tim Jones, Sierra Vista
“This year’s election is very important because we have two factions fighting each other. It’s not your normal election where there’s just issues. It’s almost like it’s tyranny versus freedom. It’s going to be really hard and very important that everybody go out to vote and make your voice be heard.”
Lindy Roberts, Sierra Vista
“It’s definitely more important because there’s a lot of diversity in the country right now. I think depending on who wins, it’s either going to keep it diverse or bring it together more.”
Damyk Malone, Sierra Vista
“I think this election is going to affect the future of this country more than any election in the past, period.”
Gale Kraps, Sierra Vista
“This year it’s very critical that we get Trump in. If we don’t, we’ll be talking Chinese for the next 50, 100-years. Or we’ll lose this country.”
Andrew Lopez, West Covina, CA