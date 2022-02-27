Created in 1881, Cochise County has never been short on ethnic diversity.
And when it comes to its specialty restaurants, it touts a sizable collection of eateries from one end of the county to the other stacked with various cultures and backgrounds that almost mirror Cochise County's historical diversity.
Thanks to the area's mining camps that had an abundance of work — especially in Bisbee, which had one of the richest mineral sites in the world — ethnic groups from Mexico to countries throughout eastern Europe flocked to Cochise County beginning in the 1920s, where they settled and raised families. While the majority of miners have since passed, many of their customs — especially their cooking traditions — have not only remained; they have evolved over the decades into ethnic and specialty-niche restaurants offering foods and recipes that both residents and tourists have regularly enjoyed and supported.
Because of its rich Hispanic heritage, Cochise County is steeped in some of the most diverse Mexican restaurants in the state, many which offer a Sonoran-tradition of cooking passed down from generations. But the county also boasts an eclectic mix of other ethnic eateries including Italian, German, Asian, Japanese, Korean, Vietnamese, Filipino and Chinese.
And when it comes to specialty-niche restaurants, it's almost in a class of its own.
While the pandemic was a major blow for restaurants locally and nationwide — forcing many to permanently close — the majority throughout Cochise County have survived and are rebounding, thanks in part to stimulus payments, vaccine availability and pent-up consumer demand. And according to the National Restaurant Association Group of 4,000 operators, the restaurant industry is staging a strong comeback despite rising food costs, staffing shortages and another COVID delta variant on the rise. It projects restaurant and food service industry sales to jump nearly 20% to $789 billion this year.
That upbeat news to an industry nearly ravaged more than 18 months ago when the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic forced local restaurant owners to either close their doors or switch their business models to serving only take-out service has to be a ray of sunshine.
Especially now, with thousands of “snowbirds” descending on RV parks or second homes throughout Cochise County, the majority of whom can now frequent the area’s ethnic and specialty eateries.
What is also encouraging is to see several new ones opening or reopening again, like Beto’s Mexican Food (renamed Los Hermanos) in the Warren section of Bisbee along with the addition of a Little Caesars Pizza inside the Good To Go convenience store a block away from Beto’s. Los Tachos Restaurant (formerly Tacho's Tacos) at 1335 S. Naco Hwy. also re-opened in early January. In mid-November, Soul Food Therapy and Cake Bar, a restaurant specializing in southern “soul food” cooking and homemade cakes opened on State Route 92 in Sierra Vista. For lovers of Filipino food, J's Kitchen at 360 W. Fry Blvd. opened in early January.
However, it’s still an up-in-the-air time for restaurants, locally as well as nationally, as they try to get their “sea legs” underneath them again after weathering the pandemic. Cochise College Small Business Development Center Director Mark Schmitt says to stay successful and remain in business small restaurant owners — especially local ethnic and specialty ones — must have the awareness of what their financial ratio is and what their actual cost of goods are. If they don’t, they’ll get swallowed up by the escalating cost of food prices.
“Even though many are busy, which is a great thing, small restaurant owners have to make sure they can compete with what their cost of goods are because right now they keep rising with almost each new shipment,” he said. “The cost of a $10 plate should be about $3. Will they be able to sustain that ratio with food prices continuing to rise? Believe me, chain restaurants know exactly to the penny what their cost of a plate of food is.”
Many, he said, will have to diversify and find an exclusive niche to stand out from the competition.
“What is the one thing, besides what they’re serving, that they do better than anyone else?” he asked. “Maybe the owner of a pizza parlor makes an incredible cheesecake. People are looking for something unique and different that no one else has that makes that restaurant stand out. Those are the ones who are going to be most successful in this business climate.”
A former restaurant owner who has been coming regularly to Cochise County for the last 10 years and has been sampling the area’s eateries with a more disciplined approach weighed in on Schmitt’s analysis.
"Cochise County, from one end to the other, has some of the best and most varied ethnic restaurants for a county that is for the most part pretty rural and off the beaten path," said Helen Swensen, who owned two restaurants in Kansas before retiring, buying an RV and traveling throughout the country. For the last decade, she has spent her winters at an RV park near Benson.
"Little specialty and ethnic restaurants are experiencing an extremely difficult and crazy time right now, not only with the sky-high cost of food shipments almost on a weekly basis," she said. "You also have a backed-up supply chain that might cut your order in half or worse yet, you might not even get certain products you need to make your weekly entrees.
"I eat out a lot here in these wonderful (ethnic/specialty) restaurants, and from what I've seen, restaurant owners are doing a fantastic job. Whether they're improvising or rethinking their menus, they're staying on top of it. These places are busy. People want to eat out, and these ma-and-pa restaurants are stepping up to meet the demand in a big way."
Like Schmitt, Swensen can't emphasize enough how important it is for little restaurants to try to separate themselves from the large corporate chains by coming up with a specialty product that no one else has.
"Mia Casa Mexican Restaurant in Benson is a prime example," said Swensen. "Not only is their food incredible and served with a stylish presentation, they have this banana bread (the recipe has been handed down from generations) that is truly out-of-this-world. Maybe that's why the place is packed day and night."
She also lauds the consistency of the quality in the majority of the area's ethnic and specialty eateries. Swensen claims it's a major factor in repeat business.
"Without day-in and day-out consistency, customers will go elsewhere," she said. "I've been going to Magaly's Mexican Restaurant in Benson for years and no matter what I've ordered, it's always consistently terrific. Never once has anything been a let-down. The same is true for Down Home BBQ in Sierra Vista. Like Mia Casa, they too, have a unique thing going for them that nobody else does — they barbecue their meat outside their restaurant, and you can smell it for blocks away. Whether it's a rack of ribs, beef brisket or pulled pork, it's some of the best barbecue I've ever had."
We wish we had the space to review every one of these special eateries to describe just how wonderful their offerings are, how special the owners have made their establishments that consistently bring in rave online reviews.
Instead, we have listed various ethnic and specialty restaurants the county has to offer.