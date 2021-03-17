DOUGLAS — When news reached the softball players at Douglas High School there would be a spring season this year there was a sense of excitement and urgency knowing they had better get to work if they hope to be competitive this year.
Lorena Tapia returns for another year as head coach of the softball team. She took over in 2014, replacing Abe Grijalva. Assisting her this year is her husband, Max Tapia, along with Gilbert Aguilar, Michael Chavez, Zuraya Lugo and Hugo Valenzuela.
Tapia admits coaching during this pandemic is stressful as she and her staff are committed to keeping everyone safe.
“You want everything to go right,” Tapia said. “All of us have been through different situations that have either affected us mentally, physically, emotionally or personally. It is concerning, but also a way to give us hope! Hope that everything will be OK and that we can have something to look forward to.
“Our entire staff and district is making sure we follow the guidelines set for us and hope that players and parents do the same. We will make sure players and coaches mask up, sanitize all equipment, do temperature checks, maintain distance as much as possible. We are working on extending the dugouts and having sanitizing stations. Our main goal is to have everybody healthy and safe.”
Douglas was 3-1 last year and gearing up for its home opener when the season was halted by COVID-19. The coach admits that was a devastating time for her and her players, stating they had so badly wanted to have at least one game on their home field.
That was not the case, unfortunately, as the season was canceled.
“I’m happy these girls are getting a chance to play,” Tapia said. “I’m still heartbroken that last years’ kids didn’t have that chance. I hope that this year we can get through the season safely and successfully.”
Tapia has just five players returning this season: senior shortstop Isabel Tanabe, senior catcher Victoria Valenzuela, junior third baseman Estevanni Rojas, junior pitcher/infielder Alicia Lamadrid and junior outfielder Alondra Andrade. Two upcoming seniors, Samantha Nieblas and Ruby Sandoval, are expected to contribute.
Tapia says the attitude in practice has been very good.
“The girls are eager to learn and, of course, super excited to be back on the field,” she said. “The girls seem to be putting in the effort and their part to make the practices successful.”
Looking at her team, the coach sees great senior leadership.
“The five returners are always willing to help out and mentor the newcomers,” Tapia said.
“Right now we are working hard to develop our pitching lineup. The other positions have players with great experience that will allow for the younger ones to use as mentors and models for success.”
Looking at the Gila Region race Tapia says the conference has always been tough and she expects the same this season.
“A year away from playing has been a loss for the gains we usually make during the off season,” she said. “I know these girls are willing to put in the work and get better every day. I am hoping for a good season and shooting for the state playoffs. I am very happy to be back. I have great support, a great coaching staff and a great group of girls that are willing to work hard.”
Douglas kicks off its season March 12 with a 5 p.m. home game against Cholla.