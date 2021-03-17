The Bisbee High School baseball team is full of new faces, starting with the man running the show.
Beto Villegas takes over as head coach from Todd Hammet, who stepped down last year when his son graduated. It’s Villegas’ first head coaching job.
“I’m excited to develop relationships with players beyond the classroom and sports,” Villegas said.
Baseball has always been a part of Villegas’ life. He played for the Pumas until he graduated in 1987. Villegas then went to Grand Canyon University to play baseball before transferring to Westen New Mexico to continue his career. After graduating college, he played professional baseball in Mexico.
“I’m excited to be coaching at my alma mater,” Villegas said. “I like being able to give back to the community I grew up in. I understand the culture and the dialect.”
The Pumas will be a young team when they take the field for their first game on March 17 at St. Augustine. Bisbee has five returners, four of whom are seniors. Villegas said there are many advantages to having a young team, the most important that it gives the Pumas an opportunity to build a team with strong leadership.
“I believe younger players develop at a faster rate because they’re playing with older and more developed players,” the coach said.
In addition to his four seniors, three other players have impressed Villegas in the limited time he’s been with the team — junior EJ Hernandez, sophomore David Zazueta and freshman Anthony Molina. Villegas said he expects Hernandez to “hit a lot of home runs” for the Pumas this year and said Zazueta will be the “biggest surprise of the season.”
“Considering the circumstances, with COVID-19, I think we are going to go deep in the playoffs,” Villegas said. “I think we’re going to be a surprise this season because we’re a young team and lost a lot of players.”
Bisbee will play in the 2A South Region with Benson, San Miguel, Santa Rita, St. Augustine, Tombstone and Willcox.