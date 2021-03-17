ELFRIDA — Valley Union’s softball team has been a regular participant in the 1A state playoffs for the past 10 years.
Softball coach Jeffrey Baker believes he has the talent once again to return to state
The Blue Devils didn’t play a game last year as COVID-19 ended things after two weeks of practice in preparation for the opener.
Baker describes himself as a pretty good three-sport athlete in high school who went on to play Division 1 basketball in his home state of New Jersey.
“After college I spent 20-plus years in the military as an officer and when not deployed I coached high school basketball all over the world,” he said. “I started coaching softball just to hang out with my daughters in ponytail softball in Sierra Vista back in 2003.”
Since taking over at Valley Union, Baker has been named 1A Coach of the Year twice and coached his teams to three section championships and two state semifinal appearances. He has yet to add state champion to his list of accomplishments.
Valley Union once again is loaded with talent as 10 returners are back, six of whom are seniors. Senior Valerie De La Cruz, who as a sophomore was awarded First Team All-Region honors, will anchor the Blue Devils in the pitcher’s circle this season.
She will be joined by senior Lizette Sonke and junior Brooke White, who were both second team honorees two years ago.
Also returning and expected to contribute are seniors Camely Esquer, Amanda Hageman, Gaby Valenzuela, Shylyn Puzzi and Shelby Coble.
Juniors Breanna Enriquez and Anette Fimbres are back and sophomore pitcher Jazmyn Garcia has had a year to improve her skills in preparation for her first year of varsity competition.
Baker said his team’s strengths are high softball intelligence, great defense and solid pitching with three or four quality pitchers.
A concern of his, however, is the loss of power hitters.
“We will have to develop hitting,” he said. “Ashlee Baker (Jeff’s daughter), our hitting coach and a former D1 infielder, will help a lot with that.”
Ashlee Baker played collegiate softball at the University of Maryland and really knows the game, the head coach said.
Also assisting him this year will be Trent Nobel and his wife, Davida.
Looking ahead to the conference race, Baker said there are some new teams in the 1A South that could surprise.
“I expect St. David and Valley will be battling for sure,” he said. “We have participated in the state tournament 10 years in a row and I don’t expect anything different. We are bringing a lot of experience and talent to the field this year.”
Valley Union is scheduled to play 16 games in six weeks.
Unlike most teams in Cochise County whose season begins March 12, the Blue Devils’ first game will be March 23 at Duncan.