Buena High School baseball Coach Mark Schaefer is hoping this season, despite being shortened, will bring a sense of normalcy for him and his players.
“I am very excited to be able to see my kids again,” Schaefer said. “It has been a year since I have seen most of them. I have seen some of them in town and just got to have a short conversation with them. It will be good to see them on the field.
“I am not sure what the kids are thinking but I would bet they want to get back to normal just like the rest of us. Being outside in the clean air of Sierra Vista is going to be awesome.”
The Colts, and other spring sport athletes across the county and the state, took the field for the first time in more than a year. Buena, which was in a rebuilding season last year, will rely on seniors and returning players to accomplish its goals.
“We hope that all of our players show some form of leadership throughout the year,” Schaefer said. “We have the same goals year after year. They are to represent our families, school and community with a high-quality product on and off the field. We would like to win our conference and then move on the state tournament and win it.”
Buena has not made the postseason since the 2017-18 season, when it won a play-in game to advance to the state tournament.
The Colts used most of the first week of practice to host tryouts, so it was unclear at presstime what the team truly looked like. However, one thing was clear to the coach.
“Missing the year will have some type of negative impact, I am sure, but it is the same for everyone, we all missed the year,” Schaefer said. “I am hoping the kids are so excited to be back on the field that they improve daily so the missed year will have a less of negative impact.”
Prior to the first day of practice, Schaefer said he had two virtual meetings with the players so they know the expectations with tryouts and how to stay safe in a group setting.
Buena opens its season on March 12, hosting Rincon at 4 p.m. The Colts are in the 5A Southern region with Cienega, Desert View, Nogales and Sunnyside.