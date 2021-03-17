DOUGLAS — There is a sense of anticipation and excitement as the Douglas Bulldogs prepare to kick off the 2021 baseball season.
The Bulldogs had their 2020 season interrupted. Douglas was 6-0 when play was halted last year and on its way to what many felt was another state playoff season.
Several weeks ago the baseball program at DHS suffered a unexpected blow when it was announced that longtime coach Gilbert “Buck” Rojas would not be in the dugout this season. Rojas chose to call it a career and turn over a program he had coached for the past 19 years to one of his former players, Fabian Ochoa, who will serve as the interim coach this season while a search for a permanent replacement takes place.
“I was born and raised in Douglas to a baseball family,” Ochoa said. “In our household, baseball was a big deal. If we were not talking about baseball or watching it, then we were playing it.”
Ochoa played in the Douglas Little League system and says one of his favorite memories is winning the state title in Junior League with his dad, who passed away last year, as their coach.
“I really hope I get to do the same with my two boys someday,” he said. “After Little League, I went on to play at DHS, where I played all four years on the varsity team for coach Rojas. Every year we made it to the state playoffs, and won the Gila Region championship in 2007. After graduating, I attended Cochise College where I played for Coach (Todd) Inglehart. Having two older brothers that went on to the next level, Ivan (El Paso Community College), Diego (Cochise Community College), was something that made me want to do the same. Meanwhile, playing baseball, I pursued a degree in education. I then transferred to the University of Arizona and graduated in 2015 with a bachelor’s in education.”
In 2015, Ochoa became one of the assistant coaches Rojas, and in 2018 became the Bulldogs freshman coach.
“I am grateful to be a part of the 2021 varsity Bulldogs, and especially to be a part of the historic Douglas High School baseball program,” Ochoa said following the appointment.
“Those are some huge shoes to fill,” he said. “I am ecstatic and honored to coach one of the most successful baseball programs in the state. With that said, it is also sad to see Coach Rojas go, especially after everything he has done for me, this program and for his players. Coach gave me a shot when I was fresh out of college to be one of his assistants and I have learned so much from him. I appreciate everything he has shown me and I plan to incorporate that into my coaching.”
On March 1 the Bulldogs were allowed to officially begin practice. After meeting with athletic Director Angel Ortega and trainer Mitch Nelson, Ochoa is confident the proper precautions and procedures to deal with the pandemic are in place.
Ochoa has nine returners and believes he knows what each player brings to the field having worked with them as freshmen and junior varsity players.
Those returners are seniors Carlos Corona, Gaston Gonzalez, Victor Stuppi, Aaron Torres, Marco Pena, Damian Robles, Jay Zamora, and Ochoa’s nephew, Diego Alan Ochoa, who two years ago was named the Gila Region’s Defensive Player of the Year.
Also contributing will be sophomore Aiden Rodriguez.
Pitchers will be on a pitch count this year depending on their age.
“Right now I’d say we have around 10 pitchers,” Ochoa said. “I’m not too concerned about the pitch count. I know these guys can throw strikes.”
Douglas will play 14 games this season, none of which will be tournament, beginning March 12 with a home game against Cholla. A majority of the games have been pushed back to 5 p.m. in an effort to allow families to attend the game.
Looking to the conference race Ochoa says, “Douglas will always compete and our goal in conference play is to win the region. Sahuarita has moved up into our conference and will most likely be our toughest opponent, but Walden Grove, Rio Rico and Amphitheater are also very talented. The 4A Gila is always a tough conference to win. I am confident that our team will have a good season.”