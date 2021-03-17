New Tombstone High School head softball coach Carlos Valenzuela has his work cut out this season to turn his team into a competitive bunch.
Valenzuela served as an assistant coach for the Yellow Jacket softball team for the past five years. He said he was approached by school administrators to take over when former coach Sarah Cox chose to coach basketball over softball.
Valenzuela said he coached a mens’ slow-pitch team for 30 years and assisted his son when he coached.
“I love teaching the kids,” Valenzuela said. “My family has always been sports oriented.”
Missing last season has made the return this season special.
“It feels great (to be back on the field),” Valenzuela said. “The ones that didn’t play other sports say they are happy to be back. I feel sorry for the other schools that can’t play. ”
The Yellow Jackets began with open-field practices. Valenzuela said he had about six girls participate because others were participating in basketball. The open-field practices were made available to help the girls get into game shape and sharpen their skills.
“The girls (at open field) look like they’ve played somewhere (which is a good sign),” Valenzuela said.
Tombstone will be starting fresh with a new coach and players this season. The Yellow Jackets return three seniors and one junior. Valenzuela said this year, like previous years, he will start with the basics and build skills as the year progresses.
Although Valenzuela has a young team he hopes to spark a competitive nature.
“These girls just do it to get out, not to play ball,” the coach said. “I’d like (to show the) girls they can do something.”
Valenzuela added he hopes the girls will progress quickly so the Yellow Jackets have a chance to make an appearance in the state tournament, something they haven’t done before.
Tombstone will compete in the 2A South region with Bisbee, Benson, San Miguel, Santa Rita, St. Augustine and Willcox.
The Yellow Jackets open their season March 19 at Willcox.